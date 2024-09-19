Senator Marsha Blackburn Discusses Deadly Impacts of Open Border with Tennessee Law Enforcement

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) released the following video about the deadly impacts of our wide-open border on counties across our state. Since day one in office, the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration has sought to make illegal immigration legal.

During President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ first 100 days in office, they issued 94 executive orders to implement their open-border agenda.

Human and drug trafficking networks organized by Mexican cartels are infiltrating communities and putting Americans in danger. In January, Cheatham County Drug Unit authorities stated that Nashville had become a hub for drug trafficking, citing a lack of resources for special drug units and the record number of people illegally crossing our southern border.

The Biden-Harris administration’s failed policies are to blame for the border crisis and the death of countless Americans due to fentanyl poisoning and violent crimes committed by dangerous individuals illegally crossing the southern border.

“Every time I travel to counties across our state, I hear about how drug and human trafficking at the southern border is impacting local communities. The disastrous policies implemented by the Biden-Harris administration have contributed to fentanyl deaths, human trafficking, sexual exploitation, and violent crimes committed by illegal aliens. Under this administration, every town is a border town, and every state is a border state,” said Senator Blackburn.

Background

The Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration ended Title 42, terminated President Trump’s successful “Remain in Mexico” policy, and brought back catch-and-release policies.

As a result, over 10 million people have illegally crossed the southern border since the Biden-Harris administration took office.

Over 1.7 million known “gotaways” have evaded U.S. Border Patrol.

Nearly 100 illegal immigrants on the terrorist watchlist have been released into the country under the Biden-Harris administration’s watch.

This devastating crisis has impacted every single state across the country, including Tennessee. In 2022, drug overdose deaths increase by 20% in Nashville, and 79% of overdose-related toxicology reports in Davidson County detected fentanyl trafficked from Communist China to Mexican Cartels as the main source.

