Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting September 20th, 2024

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be repairing the bridge on SR 149 over Yellow Creek.

9/19 – 9/25, continuous, the bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo and reconstruct the old bridge deck. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

Montgomery County – SR 12

The resurfacing on SR 12 (Fort Campbell Boulevard) from Hermitage Drive to the Kentucky state line.

9/19 – 9/25, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures in both directions for milling and paving operations.

Montgomery County – SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection Improvements. Grading, drainage and construction of retaining walls.

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm there will be temporary lane closures for utility relocation, grading and drainage installation.

Cheatham County – SR 249

The construction of a concrete box beam bridge on SR 249 over Dry Creek, including grading, drainage and paving.

9/19 – 9/25, continuous, the bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the existing structure and reconstruct the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

Davidson County – I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from I-65 to I-40 (East loop) including bridge expansion joint repairs (MM 46.6 – 50).

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on I-24 in both directions for milling and paving operations, along with intermittent temporary ramp closures.

LOOK AHEAD: 9/27 – 9/30, 8:00pm – 5:00am (continuous), there will be a full road closure on I-24 WB from I-65 split to I-40 merge for a bridge joint repair.

The resurfacing on I-24 near I-440 to near Haywood Lane.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am (excluding weekends), there will be alternating lane and ramp closures in both directions for sign installation, milling and paving operations.

Paving.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be intermittent lane closures in both directions for Tier 2 paving (MM 25 – 36).

Davidson County – I-40

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange.

Daily (excluding weekends), 1:00pm, there will be an alternating rolling roadblock on I-40 in both directions for blasting (MM 214.4 – 220).

Survey.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am (excluding weekends), there will be inside lane closures in both directions for survey work to the I-40 interchange (MM 212 – 216).

Davidson County – I-440

On-call concrete pavement repair.

9/19, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a ramp closure on I-440 E off ramp (Exit 3) to 21st Avenue to saw and replace damaged concrete areas. A detour will be in place and the ramp to Hillsboro Road will remain open.

9/20 at 8:00pm – 9/22 at 12:00pm (continuous), there will be a lane closure on I-440 E off ramp (Exit 3) to 21st Avenue to saw and replace damaged concrete areas. A detour will be in place and the ramp to Hillsboro Road will remain open.

Dickson County / Williamson County / Cheatham County / Davidson County – I-40

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County -.

Daily, 7:30am – 6:00pm, there will be shoulder closures in both directions for punch list items.

Dickson County – SR 46

The resurfacing of SR 46 from Robin Hood Road to near SR 47.

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be alternating lane closures in both directions for paving operations.

The construction of a box beam bridge on SR 46 over Yellow Creek.

9/19 – 9/25, continuous, the bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the existing structure and reconstruct the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

Hickman County – I-40

The repair of the bridges on I-40 over Sugar Creek and resurfacing on I-40 (MM 149 – 152.8).

Nightly, 7:00pm – 5:00am, there will be temporary lane closures in both directions for paving operations. there will be brief ramp closures at Exit 152. One lane will remain open at all times.

Robertson County – I-65

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving.

Daily, 7:00am – 5:00pm, there will be temporary shoulder closures in both directions for traffic control removal (MM 112 – 120).

Robertson County – SR 76

The repair of the bridge on SR 76 over CSX Railroad.

9/19 – 9/25, continuous, the bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo and reconstruct the damaged beam and bridge deck. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

Tennessee Department of Transportation

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. The contractors provide Information in this report to the Department of Transportation. Most work is weather-dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System website ( www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).

People can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone to access up-to-date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up-to-date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).

Motorists are reminded to use all motorist information tools responsibly. Drivers should refrain from texting, tweeting, or using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle.