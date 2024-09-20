Clarksville Rallies for Military Families: APSU Basketball Coach Corey Gipson Joins Blue Star Welcome Week Efforts

Clarksville, TN – As the fifth annual Blue Star Welcome Week (September 21st-29th, 2024) approaches, Clarksville is demonstrating its strong support for the military community.

This nationwide program, initiated by Blue Star Families, aims to strengthen connections between military and civilian neighbors, fostering a sense of belonging for the over 600,000 military families who integrate into new communities each year.

Notably, according to Blue Star Families’ 2023 survey, only 41% of active-duty families feel connected to their local civilian communities.

To celebrate these families and build their sense of belonging, the Clarksville Blue Star Families Chapter will host a Welcome Week Block Party on Saturday, September 28th. Roughly 200 military members will attend the event.

Key Highlights Include

Coach Corey Gipson, the esteemed head coach of APSU Basketball, will be making a special announcement, surprising the children of military families with a free basketball camp.

Fort Campbell Garrison Commander, Colonel Midberry, will be speaking at the event, underscoring the strong ties between the base and the community.

Adding national significance to the event, a representative from the Department of Transportation’s National Highway Safety Administration will also attend.

Local military family, the Carmonas, exemplifies the impact of community support in Clarksville. This dual-military household with four young children relocated from Germany two years ago. They faced not only the usual challenges of moving but also their oldest daughter’s critical heart surgery.

Through Blue Star Families’ events, they found a supportive network that helped them through their daughter’s medical journey at Vanderbilt and forged lasting friendships, transforming Clarksville from a posting into a home.

From attending events to offering practical help like childcare and yard work, Clarksville locals can contribute to this growing American tradition and ‘Do Your Part’ to support and welcome military families, like the Carmonas — during Welcome Week and year-round.

“When military families feel connected to their communities, everyone wins,” says Kathy Roth-Douquet, CEO of Blue Star Families. “We’re thrilled to see Welcome Week grow into a new American tradition that strengthens not only military families but the fabric of our country as a whole.”

Event Details

Saturday, September 29th

12:00pm-3:00pm

458 Ringgold Road, Clarksville, TN 37402

Those interested in attending this Saturday’s block party can email Tennessee@bluestarfam.org to be added to the event list.