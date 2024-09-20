Nashville Sounds Snap Losing Streak with 5-3 Win Over Norfolk Tides

Norfolk, VA – After dropping several heart-breaking losses to start the final series of the season, the Nashville Sounds (76-68, 38-31) held off the Norfolk Tides (69-79, 33-40), 5-3, on Friday night at Harbor Park.

Though Norfolk struck first with a run in the first, a big third inning helped give Nashville a lead they would not relinquish. To start the top of the fourth, a Wes Clarke walk and singles by Francisco Mejía and Owen Miller loaded the bases with nobody out. Noah Campbell blooped a single to shallow left that fell and scored Clarke and Mejía, making it 2-1 Sounds. Carlos Rodriguez added a sacrifice fly for the second out that gave Nashville a two-run cushion.

The lead helped Mitch White settle in, allowing the veteran right-hander to have arguably his best start of the season. He kept the Tides off balance throughout the night, striking out eight while allowing just five hits across seven innings. Totaling a season-high 99 pitches and 71 strikes, White tossed his fourth quality start of the season and picked up his sixth win.

Clarke wasn’t done at the dish after scoring in the fourth. With a couple gone in the seventh, the power hitter smashed a moonshot that cleared the fence in right-center field for two more runs. The homer was his 17th of the season and expanded Nashville’s lead to four in the later innings.

The Tides battled back with two off rehabbing Oriole Ramon Urías’ two-run shot in the eighth but that was as close as they would get. Craig Yoho (S, 1) came in for the save and got it, walking his first two batters before striking out two of the final three for his first save and Nashville’s first win of the series.

Owen Miller led the team with a pair of knocks, while Clarke reached three times with the homer and two walks. Sounds pitchers combined for 11 strikeouts and just four walks in the triumph. A stellar defensive play by Rodriguez in right field to end the fifth also showcased an errorless ballgame played by the visitors.

One of the best pitchers in all of Minor League Baseball, Chad Patrick (13-1, 2.93), will start the penultimate contest of the season for the Sounds. He’ll face right-hander Justin Armbruester (5-10, 7.56) at 5:35pm central at Harbor Park tomorrow.

Post-Game Notes

Mitch White turned in his fourth quality start in his longest outing (by innings and pitch count) of the season. The 99 pitches are the most he’s thrown in a start since July 6th, 2022 with Los Angeles-NL vs. Washington (102 pitches) and his 71 strikes are the most in a start since throwing 78 on July 12th, 2018 with Double-A Tulsa at Northwest Arkansas.

Wes Clarke hit his 17 th homer since joining the Sounds in the seventh inning. It’s the second most by a Sounds player this season and is tied for the 10 th most in the International League since Clarke made his Triple-A debut on May 14th.

homer since joining the Sounds in the seventh inning. It’s the second most by a Sounds player this season and is tied for the 10 most in the International League since Clarke made his Triple-A debut on May 14th. Brewer Hicklen (1-for-3, R, BB, SB) stole his 44th base of the season in the ninth inning. He leads the league in stolen bases and moves to seventh on the Nashville Sounds single-season stolen base list.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2025 season are on sale now.

For more information, call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.