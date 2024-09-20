71 F
Old Glory Distilling Co. Hosts Craftsmen’s Fair with Live Music, Artisan Goods, and More

Local artisan showcase is back, Saturday, September 28th

Old Glory Distilling Co. to hold Craftsmen’s Fair at it's Silo Park

Old Glory DistillingClarksville, TN – On Saturday, September 28th, 2024, Old Glory Distilling Co. will host a Craftsmen’s Fair in its open-air Silo Park space. The event will feature creations from 30 talented craftsmen, ranging from woodworkers to distillers and more.

Attendees can also enjoy live music, yard games, craft cocktails, and more while exploring handcrafted creations. 

“At Old Glory Distilling Co., we believe in the power of artistry and collaboration,” said Matt Cunningham, owner. “The Craftsmen’s Fair was designed as a place for local makers to display their creations and inspire others. It’s a celebration of skill, creativity, and community.” 

The Craftsmen’s Fair will feature activities for the entire family, including live music, which will kick off at noon and continue throughout the evening. The Silo Bar will be open, offering a selection of Oak Smoked Tacos, Old Glory cocktails and draft beer. 

What: Craftsmen’s Fair at Old Glory Distilling Co.
When: Saturday, September 28th, from 10:00am–4:00pm. 
Where: Old Glory Distilling Co., 451 Alfred Thun Road, Clarksville, TN 37040 
Cost:  Admission is free 

For More Information

Shannon Cunningham, Old Glory Distilling Co., 931.919.2522, shannon@oldglorydistilling.com  

Caroline Kannapell, MP&F Strategic Communications, 615.259.4000, ckannapell@mpf.com   

About Old Glory Distilling Company  

Since opening in 2016, Old Glory Distilling Co. has grown to be one of Tennessee’s larger distilleries and carved out a space for itself on the Tennessee Whiskey Trail and across the mid-Volunteer State – the birthplace of legendary liquors. This family-owned, family-operated distillery utilizes a dynamic distilling operation to craft just over 3,500 barrels of Tennessee Bourbon each year.

From milling grain to barrel aging, each phase of the process takes place on-site to ensure each barrel meets Old Glory’s standards. 

