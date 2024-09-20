The Joy of Food

Written by D.C. Thomas

Clarksville, TN – I map the joys of life through food.

Barbecue is when dad would make dinner on Sundays, garlic-flavored meals are those days when my parents cooked together in our kitchen, fried catfish brings back the fishing trips with my uncle and cousins, and spicy reminds me of my little brother’s fearlessness and the smiles he brings in everyone’s lives.

I am quite convinced I am not the only one who believes that food translates to all kinds of love. Food is culture, tradition, history, and identity.

Clarksville makes its own identity through its vast array of chefs, bakers, and dedicated food businesses: with established storefronts and newly opened locations that have already celebrated a year in the making, or will soon.

Restaurants such as Casa D’Italia Ristorante, Official Wings (Franklin Street & Sango), Old Glory Distilling (OGD Restaurant), Shelby’s Trio (Joe’s Garage, Trattoria di Cat, Skyline 500), Nicoletta’s Catering (bakery in Sango) and La Costa Café (Franklin Street), have been making it their top priority to serve Clarksville the best meals and baked goods, allowing us to celebrate milestones in our lives around the food they bring to the table.

“I have a strong connection with food,” Edward Howard Jr. said (co-owner and co-founder of Official Wings). “I compare food to being next to joy, fellowship, and healing. The best foods can bring togetherness and smiles even in the worst situations. I come from a large family in Memphis that celebrates all holidays. Throughout the good, bad, and ugly, we have brought food to the table together to bring some joy and fellowship,” he stated.

When I asked Burhan Murati (Casa D’Italia’s owner) the same question, he replied, “My connection to food is personal. It’s about bringing people together and creating memories. Every dish reflects my passion for Italian cuisine.” He even shared a lasagna recipe with Clarksville Living Magazine for our readers.

With ten years under their belt, perfecting recipes and feeding our city, Nicholas and Virginia Nicoletta opened a bakery in Sango in 2023 to further enchant Clarksvillians. “Though we knew Clarksville needed a bakery, we didn’t anticipate how much Clarksville wanted a bakery,” they said.

Clarksville’s food scene is an encyclopedia for all tastes and culinary preferences: sweet, salty, smoky, spicy, savory, bitter, and sour.

Multiple tastes and flavors harmoniously overlap in the same dish, making the experience utterly memorable, like the catfish, and the Wings Trio at Official Wings in Historic Downtown. Their Official seasoning complements the food made for all, including those who do not eat meat (delicious fried cauliflower alongside okra, fries, onion rings, and fried pickles).

Food avails multiple types of hunger, from the most ancient needs to modern and contemporary art levels achieved through innovation, curiosity, discipline, and courage.

The first year is important in establishing a solid foundation for a restaurant business.

Official Wings’ Howard, Jr. said, “The first year taught me strength, determination, and creativity. Clarksville has also taught me the strength of community, giving back, and networking. Without some of the community organizations, some of the small businesses in the city wouldn’t survive. It has been a struggle building our business in a town that’s growing, with so many new chain restaurants coming to our area, but we are doing our best to make a name for ourselves. We are not the cheapest, but we will always give good quality! My hope is for all small businesses to thrive and get the same grace that is given to chain restaurants.”

Casa D’Italia’s Murati also recognizes the importance and power of the community he serves, and added that the first year taught him “the importance of community.” He said, “Clarksville values authenticity, and building relationships with our guests has been key to our success.”

Food has always been one of the most intrinsic sources of developing all senses and bringing comfort to our minds. If the most basic dish could bring back childhood memories, imagine what a flavor-rich meal could do.

On a sweet note, “Food is our love language at Nicoletta’s. We show our love to our customers and the community through food,” the Nicolettas wrote.

Casa D’Italia Ristorante and Official Wings’ impact on food culture in our communities is notable and worthy of appreciation and reward. Casa D’Italia is treasured in our city with great attendance, extraordinary reviews, and the title of the “Best Italian Restaurant in Montgomery County” (2024 Montgomery County Main Street Awards).

Howard, Jr. shared with me that “Clarksville chose Official Wings. Clarksville supported us from the beginning when we started with our food truck in 2020. We have fostered great relationships with other business owners and community leaders. We hope Clarksville can be a forever home for our brand.”

Food is sacrosanct in countless cultures. That’s what Clarksville has to offer through the meals from these businesses, with others yet to discover and try: a window into the world of those who make it, and their drive to establish themselves in a community that is curious to take on a flavorful adventure.

As we joyfully head toward the most anticipated time of the year, with family dinners and holiday meals, these restaurants will update their menus with new food items.

Official Wings has “some great ideas on the way for the upcoming holidays,” so follow them on social media for updates. Casa D’Italia’s owner also shared that they “plan to introduce seasonal specials using fresh ingredients to keep our menu exciting,” and the Nicolettas remind us that their bakery menu changes weekly.

Bon Appétit, Clarksville!