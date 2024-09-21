Austin Peay State University Soccer Hosts Eastern Kentucky, Aims to Extend Home Dominance

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team hosts Eastern Kentucky in its Atlantic Sun Conference home opener in a Sunday 1:00pm match at Morgan Brothers Field.

Austin Peay (3-3-2, 1-0 ASUN) is coming off a 1-0 Thursday victory at Bellarmine on the opening day of conference play, while Eastern Kentucky (3-5-1, 0-1 ASUN) fell to Lipscomb, 3-0, in Richmond, Kentucky in its first game of ASUN Conference action.

The Governors’ offense is led by senior midfielder Alec Baumgardt, who netted her fourth goal of the season in the win against Bellarmine, while APSU’s defense is commanded by sophomore goalkeeper Lauryn Berry who earned her third shutout of the season against the Knights.

Eastern Kentucky enters Sunday’s match with eight goals (0.9 per game) and has three student-athletes pacing the team with two goals apiece. Defensively, the Colonels are commanded in the net by goalkeeper Mariah Krick, who has played 655 minutes between the pipes and is averaging 2.2 goals allowed per game with a .692 save percentage.

The Govs lead the all-time series against EKU – dating back to the 2005 season – 8-7-3, but look to end a two-match losing streak to its long-time Ohio Valley Conference and current ASUN Conference foe. APSU is 7-1-2 all-time against the Colonels in Clarksville.

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors 2024 season, follow the Austin Peay State University soccer team on X and Instagram (@GovsWSOC), on Facebook (Austin Peay Soccer), or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Soccer



The Austin Peay State University soccer team remains home for two more matches following Sunday’s game, and will take on North Alabama on Thursday at 6:00pm, before facing Central Arkansas on Sunday in a 1:00pm.