Clarksville Police Confirm No Threat Inside Governors Square Mall After Shooting on Perimeter Road

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that multiple law enforcement and first responder agencies responded to Governors Square Mall at approximately 10:47am after a 911 call was received regarding an active shooter inside.

Officers with CPD were on scene within a minute after the initial 911 call was received. Witnesses at the mall informed the officers that the shooting took place in the mall parking lot and on Perimeter Road.

Several law enforcement officers entered the mall to do a protective sweep, ensuring that no one inside the mall was shooting and checking for victims.

A deliberate search of the mall was conducted by law enforcement to ensure that there were no victims or suspects inside. The mall was cleared at approximately 1:42pm and employees and shoppers were allowed back in.

No one was shooting inside the mall and there are still no reported victims. The Clarksville Police Department would like to thank the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Homeland Security, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Clarksville Fire Rescue, Montgomery County Emergency Medical Services (EMS), First Call, Vanderbilt EMS, and CPD dispatchers for responding to the scene.

The initial investigation shows that this was an isolated incident between two parties and not a random act. Detectives with District 3 Criminal Investigations are actively investigating this incident and are asking for anyone with information to call 911.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please get in touch with CPD Detective Henry at 931.648.0656, ext. 5343.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.