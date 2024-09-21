72.7 F
Clarksville
Sunday, September 22, 2024
HomeNewsClarksville Police Seek Public's Help in Locating Armed Suspect in McGraw Street...
News

Clarksville Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Armed Suspect in McGraw Street Shooting

News Staff
By News Staff
Michael Cason
Michael Cason

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – Clarksville Police detectives with District 2 Criminal Investigations have identified 30-year-old Michael Cason of Nashville as the suspect in this morning’s shooting on McGraw Street.  He has been charged with attempted homicide, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated burglary x2. 

The victim is listed in critical condition.   

Anyone with information regarding the location of Cason is asked to call 911 immediately.  He is considered to be armed and dangerous and should not be confronted. The attached photo is from January 2023. This is still an ongoing investigation and no other information is available for release at this time.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective J. Salazar at 931.648.0656, ext. 5239.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

Previous article
Tennessee Titans Hold Edge Over Green Bay Packers in Tight Series, Including Dominance at Nissan Stadium
Next article
Tennessee Health Department, USDA Launch Annual Wildlife Rabies Vaccine Program
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

The Joy of Food

Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce’s Veteran Business of the Month, Grid Square Recon

Not Horsing Around at Clyde’s

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online