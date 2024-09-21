Nashville Sounds Roll Past Norfolk Tides 6-1 with Strong Offensive Support

Norfolk, VS – Continuing where they left off last night, the Nashville Sounds (77-68, 39-31) won the penultimate game of the season, 6-1, over the Norfolk Tides (69-80, 33-41) on Saturday night at Harbor Park.

Chad Patrick (14-1) needed a win to make a little history, and he once again pitched plenty well enough to do so. The right-hander, who made his 24th start for the Sounds, struck out the side in the first inning to get things started.

He allowed a solo homer that tied the game in the third inning but buckled down and kept Norfolk quiet the rest of the way. Patrick went five innings and struck out seven Tides while giving up just two hits.

The offense came ready to hit Justin Armbruester (5-11) out of the gates. Crushing a ball into the teeth of the wind off the James River, Tyler Black hit the first pitch of the second inning just over the wall to make it 1-0 early.

It was then Francisco Mejía’s turn to go deep, smacking a two-run blast to right to retake the lead in the fourth. Nashville added on in the middle and later innings, as Mejía added an RBI single in the fifth and Wes Clarke had two RBI singles in the seventh and ninth innings.

Getting the late run support proved more than plenty for the Sounds bullpen, who kept the Tides off the scoreboard after Patrick’s exit. Elvis Peguero faced the minimum in the sixth, and prospect Jacob Misiorowski followed with two strikeouts in the seventh. Garrett Stallings took it the rest of the way, retiring Norfolk quietly in the eighth and ninth for the 6-1 win.

Nashville totaled 10 hits to just Norfolk’s three in the multi-run victory. In the cleanup hitter spot, Black finished 2-for-4 with three runs scored. He also stole his 20th base of the season. Clarke totaled three hits to lead the team, while Mejía led the effort with three RBI and two hits.

The Sounds conclude the 2024 season tomorrow afternoon at Harbor Park. Nashville’s starter is to be announced. The boys will face left-hander Tucker Davidson (5-10, 3.94) at 12:05pm central time.

Post-Game Notes

Chad Patrick (5.0 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K) became the first Sounds pitcher since Rodney Bolton in 1995 to reach 14 wins in a season. He’s also the first pitcher in the International League since Cole Irvin (Lehigh Valley) in 2018 to get 14 wins in a season. Patrick lowered his league-best ERA to 2.90 and will finish the Triple-A season with 145 strikeouts, currently the most in the International League.

home run and stole his 20 base for the Sounds tonight. Nashville did not have a player reach 20 stolen bases last season, but now have two (Brewer Hicklen with 44 and Tyler Black with 20). They also had multiple in 2022 with Brice Turang (34) and Esteury Ruiz (25). Francisco Mejía totaled 3+ RBI for the fifth time this season. Since August 2nd, Mejía is batting .344 (32-for-93) with six home runs and 15 RBI.

