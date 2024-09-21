Tennessee Titans Hold Edge Over Green Bay Packers in Tight Series, Including Dominance at Nissan Stadium

Nashville, TN – There have been only 14 all-time matchups between the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers.

The Titans, who hold a 8-6 advantage in the series, have won the only three meetings that have been played at Nissan Stadium, including the most recent game on November 13th, 2016.

The Titans won by a final score of 47-25, tying for the 11th best single-game point total in Titans/Oilers history and recording the club’s biggest output since a 47-point outing versus the St. Louis Rams on December 13th, 2009. Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota threw for 295 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions (149.8 passer rating) in the win.

The last time the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers clashed was Thursday night, November 17th, 2022, at Lambeau Field. Ryan Tannehill passed for 333 yards and two touchdowns, while Derrick Henry added a rushing touchdown and a passing touchdown. The Titans scored on their opening drive and never trailed, ultimately prevailing by a score of 27-17.

On November 2nd, 2008, the two clubs went to overtime in a memorable tilt in Nashville. Rob Bironas made a 41-yard field goal in overtime to give the Titans the win after hitting the upright on a 47-yard attempt at the end of regulation.

Overall, each team has fared slightly better on the road than at home against the other, with the Titans owning a 5-3 record at Lambeau Field and the Packers building a 3-3 record at Houston/Tennessee. The trend began with the first ever Oilers-Packers game on Nov. 19, 1972, three seasons into the NFL-AFL merger. In that game, played at the Houston Astrodome, the Packers won 23-10.

The two clubs have played nearly as many times in the preseason as the regular season. In 12 matchups, the Titans lead the preseason series 8-4.

Most Recent Matchups

2008 Week 9 • Nov. 2, 2008 • Packers 16 at TITANS 19 (OT)

After his potential game-winning, 47-yard field goal bounces off the right upright on the final play of regulation, kicker Rob Bironas nails a 41-yarder in overtime for the win. Chris Johnson accounts for 45 of the Titans’ 55 yards in the 10-play overtime drive—the only possession in overtime.

Despite allowing 390 total yards, the Titans defense makes two fourth-down stops and keeps the Packers out of the end zone on three of four trips to the red zone, including an interception in the end zone by safety Chris Hope.

2012 Week 16 • Dec. 23, 2012 • Titans 7 at PACKERS 55

The Green Bay Packers score the game’s first 55 points before Jake Locker completes a two-yard touchdown pass to Kenny Britt. The Titans suffer the third highest margin of defeat in team history.

Aaron Rodgers passes for 342 yards and three touchdowns and scores one of Green Bay’s four rushing touchdowns. Ryan Grant adds two rushing touchdowns for the Packers, who win the net yardage battle 460 to 180.

2016 Week 10 • Nov. 13, 2016 • Packers 25 at TITANS 47

Marcus Mariota passes for 295 and four touchdowns. The Tennessee Titans score the game’s first 21 points in the first quarter. DeMarco Murray scores on a 75-yard run on the Titans’ first offensive play. Murray totals 123 rushing yards and also throw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Delanie Walker.

Aaron Rodgers passes for 371 yards but throws two interceptions and is sacked five times. The Titans’ 47 points are their most in a game since 2009.

2020 Week 16 • Dec. 27, 2020 • Titans 14 at PACKERS 40

In a primetime, snowy showdown featuring two of the NFL’s top three scoring teams entering the game, the Green Bay Packers score the game’s first 19 points and never waver. The Titans narrow the deficit to 19-14 early in the third quarter after a 45-yard Ryan Tannehill touchdown run, but it is their last score of the day.

Aaron Rodgers throws three touchdown passes, all to Davante Adams (142 yards). Packers running back AJ Dillon rushes for 124 yards and two scores, while the Packers defense limits Derrick Henry to 98 yards on 23 rushing attempts.

2022 Week 11 • Nov. 17, 2022 • TITANS 27 at Packers 17

On Thursday Night Football, the Tennessee Titans scored on the game’s first possession and never trailed. Ryan Tannehill passes for 333 yards, including touchdown passes to Dontrell Hilliard (14 yards) and Austin Hooper (16 yards). Derrick Henry rushes for 87 yards, including a four-yard touchdown, and he also completes a three-yard touchdown pass to Hooper.

Titans rookie Treylon Burks records his first career 100-yard receiving game (111). Aaron Rodgers and Christian Watson connect on two touchdown passes for the Packers, but the Titans defense keeps the Packers off the scoreboard in the fourth quarter.