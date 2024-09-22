AAA Highlights Best Fall Destinations for 2024: Europe, Alaska, New England in High Demand

Washington, D.C. – If there’s ever a time of year to hit the open road or jet off to a bucket list destination, it’s now! In many parts of the U.S., temperatures are dipping and leaves are changing, creating the perfect conditions for a picturesque fall getaway.

Autumn is also an ideal time to travel internationally, especially to Europe, when it’s less busy compared to summer.

“This time of year is known as shoulder season in travel which means mild weather, fewer crowds, and better prices,” said Stacey Barber, Vice President of AAA Travel. “AAA booking numbers show more people are flying this season both domestically and internationally, and many travelers are taking fall cruises to enjoy the foliage in Alaska and New England!”

AAA’s Top Fall Destinations

Domestic International Orlando Rome Boston Paris Seattle London Denver Vancouver Las Vegas Dublin New York City Athens Los Angeles Barcelona Fort Lauderdale Amsterdam Honolulu Venice Atlanta Lisbon

According to AAA booking data, the two travel categories seeing increased demand compared to last year are flights and cruises. Domestic flight bookings are up 1%, and international flight bookings are up 3%. Travelers are paying about the same as they did last fall. The average domestic roundtrip ticket is $660.00, and the average international roundtrip ticket is $1,315.

Domestic cruise bookings are up a whopping 19% over last fall, and international cruise bookings are up 6%. The average cost to cruise from domestic cities is similar to last fall – $2,355 – while the average cost of international cruises is up 1% to $3,560.

Travelers headed on fall road trips are finding cheaper pump prices compared to last year. Gas prices have been going down since late July thanks in part to a relatively quiet Atlantic hurricane season. This is also the time of year when stations switch to winter-blend gasoline which is cheaper to produce. Drivers renting cars for their autumn adventures are also finding better rates.

The cost to rent a vehicle domestically is down 5% this fall and down 15% for international car rentals. Hertz, AAA’s car rental partner, says cities that saw the most increased demand this summer and would make ideal fall trips include Boston, Denver, Portland (Maine and Oregon!), Montreal, and Vancouver – all top leaf-peeping destinations!

For travelers looking for last-minute getaways, Trip Canvas – AAA’s free travel planning site – is full of inspiration and ideas for memorable fall escapes.

For road trippers, AAA tracks gas prices by state and the daily national average, plus offers information on the cost of EV charging on its fuel site.

About AAA

Started in 1902 by automotive enthusiasts who wanted to chart a path for better roads in America and advocate for safe mobility, AAA has transformed into one of North America’s largest membership organizations.

Today, AAA delivers exceptional roadside assistance, helps travelers plan their dream vacations and adventures, offers exclusive member discounts and benefits, and provides trusted financial and insurance services – all to enhance the life journey of our 64+ million members across North America, including over 57 million in the United States.

To learn more about all AAA offers or become a member, visit AAA.com.