Austin Peay State University Soccer out shoots Eastern Kentucky But Falls Short in One-Goal Loss

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team dropped a 1-0 decision to Eastern Kentucky in Atlantic Sun Conference action, Sunday, at Morgan Brothers Field.

Alec Baumgardt paced Austin Peay (3-4-2, 1-1 ASUN) with three shots on the night, while Alana Owens, Carolyne Young, and Aniyah Mack all led the team with one shot on goal.

Austin Peay State University out-shot Eastern Kentucky (4-5-1, 1-1 ASUN) 5-3 in the opening half and registered the match’s only two shots on frame in the 17th and 35th minute, respectively.

APSU registered the first two attempts of the second period; however, both were blocked by EKU.

The Colonels broke the ice, scoring the game-winner in the 77th minute on a pass from Chiara Premoli to Sydney Taylor.

The APSU Govs fired two shots following the score, but were unable to find the back of the net, resulting in the win.

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors 2024 season, follow the Austin Peay State University soccer team on X and Instagram (@GovsWSOC), on Facebook (Austin Peay Soccer), or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Soccer



The Austin Peay State University soccer team remains home for two more matches following Sunday’s game, and will take on North Alabama on Thursday at 6:00pm, before facing Central Arkansas in a contest next Sunday at 1:00pm.