Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for September 22nd – 26th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – This week the Clarksville and Montgomery County weather forecast shows a mix of sunny skies, scattered showers, and thunderstorms. Temperatures will remain warm, with highs reaching into the 90s early in the week, gradually cooling into the upper 70s by midweek.

Expect scattered rain chances each day, with a slightly higher chance for thunderstorms at the start of the week. Here’s a breakdown of the weather forecast:

There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday, mainly before 1:00pm. Otherwise, expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 91 degrees. Winds will be calm in the morning, becoming west-southwest around 5 mph.

Rain chances continue into Sunday night, with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7:00pm and midnight. Skies will be partly cloudy with temperatures cooling to around 68 degrees. Light south-southeast winds will calm by the night.

A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms will persist throughout Monday. It will be partly sunny, with temperatures reaching a high near 88 degrees. Winds will be calm in the morning, shifting to the west-southwest at 5 mph.

Showers and thunderstorms remain a possibility Monday night, with a 40% chance. Skies will be mostly cloudy, and temperatures will dip to around 67 degrees. Winds will be light from the south-southwest, becoming calm later.

On Tuesday, showers and thunderstorms are likely, especially before 1:00pm, with a 60% chance of rain. The afternoon will see partly sunny skies with a high near 84 degrees. Winds will increase slightly, coming from the south-southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1:00am Tuesday night, followed by mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will drop to around 61 degrees, with light west winds becoming calm as the night progresses.

Wednesday, expect partly sunny skies with a cooler high near 79 degrees. Winds will be calm in the morning, shifting to the northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

There is a slight 20% chance of showers Wednesday night. It will be partly cloudy with lows around 58 degrees. Winds will be light, coming from the north before calming overnight.

Mostly sunny skies are expected Tuesday, with just a 20% chance of showers. The high will reach around 81 degrees, and winds will remain light and variable.

Partly cloudy skies and a continued slight 20% chance of showers are forecasted for Thursday night. Temperatures will fall to around 60 degrees, providing a mild and comfortable evening.

As the week progresses, expect gradually cooling temperatures and clearer skies with diminishing chances of rain by midweek. Keep an umbrella handy early in the week, but plan for pleasant conditions toward the latter half of the week.