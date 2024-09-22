Govs Go Abroad: Austin Peay State University student Jair Martinez

Clarksville, TN – For Jair Martinez, a senior engineering physics major at Austin Peay State University (APSU), the opportunity to conduct research abroad was as much about the cultural experience as it was about scientific discovery.

Martinez, as part of the International Research Experiences for Students (IRES) program, spent his summer in Rennes, France, synthesizing specific types of glass and studying their properties. But in between lab sessions and data analysis, he found himself immersed in a world of culinary delights, fashion trends and cultural nuances that broadened his perspectives far beyond the realm of physics.

“I was just excited to eat their food,” Martinez said with a grin. “The desserts were the best parts of France.”

However, the journey wasn’t without its challenges. Martinez quickly learned that the French approach to work and life differs significantly from what he was accustomed to in the United States.

“One of the things I had to get used to is that in France, or at least at the lab we worked at, they take a break from 11:00am to 2:30pm, which was wild to me,” he said.

This extended lunch break offered Martinez a glimpse into the French way of life, where meals are savored and work-life balance is prioritized.

In the lab, Martinez and his team focused on synthesizing glass from raw elements and studying it using three different methods: X-ray diffraction (XRD) to confirm the material’s glassy nature, transmission spectrum analysis to examine different ranges of visibility, and differential scanning calorimetry (DSC) for thermal analysis.

The research environment in France presented its own set of challenges and learning opportunities. Unlike at Austin Peay, where equipment is readily available, Martinez often found himself navigating a more structured system in Rennes.

“Here, we don’t have to schedule anything because there aren’t many people wanting to use the equipment, so we just use it when we want to,” he said. “But so many people wanted to use the equipment there, you have to register and reserve it; there are protocols.”

This experience taught Martinez valuable lessons in time management and professional communication. He noted the differences between the informal interactions with professors at Austin Peay and the more formal approach required in the French lab setting.

The cultural immersion extended far beyond the confines of his apartment and the lab. Martinez observed the fitness-oriented lifestyle of Rennes residents, noting the prevalence of walking and the absence of large chain restaurants. He also had to adjust to different dining schedules, with restaurants closing from 3:00pm – 7:00pm and most businesses shuttering on Sundays.

“I learned so much about fashion,” Martinez added, describing the French preference for muted colors like browns and greens. “Their fashion sense is so good.”

Martinez‘s advice for future students considering similar opportunities: “Keep an open mind. Try to learn the language. You don’t have to take a course, but be polite and learn the basics, so you don’t sound stupid. It’s better to put in an effort even if your vocabulary isn’t strong in a different language.”

He also emphasized the importance of cultural sensitivity.

“Don’t get caught off guard by different schedules,” Martinez said. “Learn about the food and, if you’re picky, learn how to ask for different menus. Don’t compare it to America and say they’re doing it wrong; you’re in their country, with their culture; it’s on you to adjust.”

Martinez’s IRES experience culminated in a research presentation, which he described as “really smooth,” despite one team member falling ill at an inopportune time. The trip also included visits to Paris and London, with Martinez expressing a particular fondness for the British capital.

Martinez was unequivocal in his assessment of his summer abroad: “I would do it again. Everything went really smoothly for me over there.”

The IRES program offered more than just an opportunity to conduct cutting-edge research in a world-class facility. It provided a transformative experience that broadened Martinez’s cultural horizons, honed his professional skills, and deepened his appreciation for both the similarities and differences that define our global community. His journey serves as a testament to the value of international education and the power of stepping outside one’s comfort zone to embrace new challenges and perspectives.



This material is based upon work supported by the National Science Foundation International Research for Students (IRES) grant (Project No. NSF OISE-2106457).

