APSU Women’s Golf sophomore Anna Rita Earns Spot on Alyssa Cavanaugh All-Tournament Team

Clarksville, TN – On Monday, Anna Rita of the Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team was named to the Alyssa Cavanaugh Classic All-Tournament Team.

The sophomore had 23 kills over three matches, with 11 coming against Eastern Illinois. The middle blocker had eight blocks over the weekend, including seven against Eastern Illinois. Her .417 hitting percentage against Arkansas State was her second-best of the season.

Rita and the Govs begin Atlantic Sun Conference play with a Thursday 6:00pm match at Eastern Kentucky followed by a Friday 5:00pm match at Bellarmine.