Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf Aims for Strong Performance at Johnie Imes Invitational

Clarksville, TN – Coming off its first win of the season, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team tees off at Missouri’s Johnie Imes Invitational, Monday and Tuesday, at The Club at Old Hawthorne in Columbia, Missouri.

Austin Peay State University is joined by Atlantic Sun Conference rivals Eastern Kentucky and Florida Gulf Coast at the par-72, 6,264-yard course. Barry, Bradley, Drake, Howard, Illinois State, Missouri, Missouri State, Morehead State, Murray State, and Omaha round out the 13-team, 75-player field.

Coming off a career-best, runner-up last week, Jillian Breedlove is the reigning ASUN Women’s Golfer of the Week and leads the Governors off the first tee in the Show Me State. Breedlove ranks second on the team with a 74.67 stroke average this season and is one of two Govs with a counting score in all six rounds played this season.

After a third-place finish at The Velvet, Erica Scutt is second in line for head coach Jessica Combs. Scutt leads the Governors with a 73.50 stroke average and two rounds at even or under par this season; she also is one of two APSU Govs with a counting score in all six rounds played.

Coming off a fourth-place finish, Kaley Campbell is third on the tee for the Governors. Campbell has played to a 78.83 stroke average this season and carded a counting score in her last three rounds.

Next up for Austin Peay State University is Abby Hirtzel, who has posted a 78.50 stroke average this season. Hirtzel has totaled five counting scores in her first six rounds in the lineup for the Govs.

Finally, Maggie Glass rounds out the lineup for the Governors with a 76.50 stroke average. Glass has posted four counting scores in six rounds played and is tied for second on the team with one round at even or under par this season.

Austin Peay State University will be paired with Barry and Howard for the first two rounds of the Johnie Imes Invitational, which begins with an 8 a.m. shotgun start, Monday. Clippd will have live scoring for the event.

For news, updates, and results, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s golf team (@GovsWGO) on Twitter and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.