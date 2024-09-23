Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf in Third Following Rain-Delayed Johnie Imes Invitational

Columbia, MO – After a morning rain delay shortened the event to just 36 holes, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team shot a 10-over 298 in the first round and is in third place at Missouri’s Johnie Imes Invitational, Monday, at The Club at Old Hawthorne.

With just 18 holes left to play on Tuesday, Austin Peay State University is 11 shots behind first-place Florida Gulf Coast and is three shots behind second-place Bradley. The Governors have a one-stroke lead on host Missouri and are two strokes ahead of fifth-place Illinois State. Florida Gulf Coast’s Sydney Deal – who is playing as an individual – and Amelie Alcantara are tied with Bradley’s Caroline McConnell for the individual lead after shooting three-under 69.

Erica Scutt led the APSU Govs in the opening round, shooting an even-par 72 to finish the day tied for sixth. Maggie Glass posted a one-over 73 and is tied for eighth after one round at the par-72, 6,264-yard course.

Jillian Breedlove and Kaley Campbell posted the final two counting scores for Austin Peay State University, shooting four-over 76 and five-over 77, respectively. Breedlove is tied for 27th, and Campbell is tied for 36th after the opening round. Rounding out the lineup for the Governors, Abby Hirtzel shot an 84 and is tied for 66th.

Austin Peay State University will be paired with Barry and Howard for the second round of the Johnie Imes Invitational, which begins Tuesday with an 8:00am shotgun start. Clippd will have live scoring for the event.

For news, updates, and results, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s golf team (@GovsWGO) on Twitter and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.