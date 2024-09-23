Clarksville Police Department Celebrate Graduation of Ten Officers from Walters State RLETA, Recognize Top Achievers

Clarksville, TN – On September 12th, 2024, ten Clarksville Police Department (CPD) officers graduated from the nine week Walters State Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy (RLETA). During their training at Walters State, three officers with CPD distinguished themselves and received honors for their achievements.

Officer Michael Mazingo: Class President for Class 133 and recipient of the David Purkey Leadership Award for having demonstrated outstanding leadership skills during the academy.

Officer Timothy Coleman Jr. received the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police Award (TACP) for Outstanding Officer. This award is voted on by the academy instructors and is given to a cadet who works for a police department and has shown outstanding abilities in all areas of the academy. Officer Coleman set a new 300-meter sprint course record for RLETA with a time of 39 seconds.

Officer Tyler Rohrig received the Academic Achievement Award. This award is given to the cadet who has the highest grade point average throughout the academy. Twelve tests are administered during the academy, covering all aspects of their learning. Officer Rohrig had an overall GPA of above 99.99%.

The recently graduated officers will complete their post-academy in-house training before hitting the streets with their field training officers (FTOs). The FTO program consists of three phases, for a total of fourteen weeks. After successful completion of the FTO program, they will be assigned a patrol shift.