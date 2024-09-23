73 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, September 24, 2024
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department Celebrate Graduation of Ten Officers from Walters State RLETA,...
News

Clarksville Police Department Celebrate Graduation of Ten Officers from Walters State RLETA, Recognize Top Achievers

News Staff
By News Staff
Daniel Murphy, Michael Mazingo, Hunter Henderson, Joshua Childress, Timothy Coleman Jr., Robert Richardson, Christopher Rodriguez, Antonio Ramirez, Matthew Bingaman, and Tyler Rohrig.

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – On September 12th, 2024, ten Clarksville Police Department (CPD) officers graduated from the nine week Walters State Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy (RLETA). During their training at Walters State, three officers with CPD distinguished themselves and received honors for their achievements.    

Officer Michael Mazingo: Class President for Class 133 and recipient of the David Purkey Leadership Award for having demonstrated outstanding leadership skills during the academy.

(L-R): Michael Mazingo, Timothy Coleman Jr., and Tyler Rohrig.
(L-R): Michael Mazingo, Timothy Coleman Jr., and Tyler Rohrig.

Officer Timothy Coleman Jr. received the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police Award (TACP) for Outstanding Officer. This award is voted on by the academy instructors and is given to a cadet who works for a police department and has shown outstanding abilities in all areas of the academy.  Officer Coleman set a new 300-meter sprint course record for RLETA with a time of 39 seconds.

Officer Tyler Rohrig received the Academic Achievement Award. This award is given to the cadet who has the highest grade point average throughout the academy. Twelve tests are administered during the academy, covering all aspects of their learning. Officer Rohrig had an overall GPA of above 99.99%.

The recently graduated officers will complete their post-academy in-house training before hitting the streets with their field training officers (FTOs). The FTO program consists of three  phases, for a total of fourteen weeks. After successful completion of the FTO program, they will be assigned a patrol shift. 

Previous article
APSU Football’s Romon Copeland Jr. Named FCS National Special Teams Player of the Week, Corey Richardson Earns UAC Freshman of the Week
Next article
TWRA Encourages Outdoor Participation for National Hunting and Fishing Day, September 28th
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online