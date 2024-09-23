73 F
Clarksville Police Seek Help Identifying Suspect in Porch Theft on Apple Blossom Road

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating the theft of property that occurred on September 16th, 2024, at approximately 2:53pm.

The victim had several electronic devices delivered to his residence on Apple Blossom Road and within minutes after the delivery, an unidentified black male took the packages off his porch.

The suspect can be seen wearing green pants and a blue and white tie dye hoodie. Detectives believe that someone might recognize the suspect by his hoodie.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Neagos at 931.648.0656, ext. 5537.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

