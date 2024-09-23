Clarksville Police Seek Public’s Help to Find Runaway 17-Year-Old Neveah Mann

Clarksville, TN—The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s help locating 17-year-old Neveah Mann, a runaway juvenile.

She was last seen on September 18th, 2024, at approximately 7:30am at her residence in the 300 block of Jack Miller Boulevard.

Neveah is approximately 5’0” tall, weighs approximately 120 pounds, and has brown eyes, and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check her status or contact CPD Detective Hensley at 931.648.0656, ext. 5356.