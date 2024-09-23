Classic Lasagna recipe by Casa D’Italia

Courtesy of Casa D’Italia’s owner, Burhan Murati for Clarksville Online Readers

Clarksville, TN – This lasagna recipe is a rich Italian classic that combines perfectly cooked noodles with a savory meat sauce made from ground beef, onions, garlic, crushed tomatoes, tomato paste, and herbs like basil and oregano. The sauce simmers to enhance its robust flavors, which are layered with a creamy ricotta mixture blended with Parmesan and egg, topped with mozzarella cheese.

The lasagna is assembled in a 9×13-inch dish, with alternating layers of noodles, cheese, and sauce, and baked until golden and bubbly. After a brief resting period, the lasagna reveals soft, flavorful layers, offering a comforting and satisfying meal perfect for family dinners or gatherings.

Classic Lasagna

Ingredients

Lasagna noodles: 9 sheets (about 12 oz)

Ground beef: 1 pound

Onion: 1, chopped

Garlic: 3 cloves, minced

Tomato sauce: 2 cups

Crushed tomatoes: 1 can (15 oz)

Tomato paste: 2 tablespoons

Dried basil: 1 teaspoon

Dried oregano: 1 teaspoon

Salt: 1/2 teaspoon

Black pepper: 1/4 teaspoon

Ricotta cheese: 1 cup

Egg: 1

Parmesan cheese: 1/2 cup, grated

Mozzarella cheese: 2 cups, shredded

Olive oil: 2 tablespoons

Instructions:

1 Prepare the Meat Sauce:

Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat.

Add the chopped onion and cook until translucent, about 5 minutes.

Add minced garlic and cook for an additional minute. Add the ground beef (Italian sausage optional), and cook until browned. Drain any excess fat.

Stir in tomato sauce, crushed tomatoes, tomato paste, basil, oregano, salt, and pepper. Simmer for 20-30 minutes, stirring occasionally.

2 Cook the Lasagna Noodles:

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.

Cook lasagna noodles according to package instructions until al dente. Drain and lay flat on a sheet of parchment paper or a lightly oiled baking sheet to prevent sticking.

3 Prepare the Cheese Mixture:

In a bowl, mix ricotta cheese, egg, and grated Parmesan cheese.

4 Assemble the Lasagna:

Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C).

Spread a thin layer of meat sauce on the bottom of a 9×13-inch baking dish.

Place 3 lasagna noodles on top of the sauce.

Spread 1/3 of the ricotta mixture over the noodles.

Sprinkle with 1/3 of the shredded mozzarella cheese.

Add a layer of meat sauce over the cheese.

Repeat the layers (noodles, ricotta mixture, mozzarella cheese, meat sauce) until all ingredients are used, ending with a layer of meat sauce and a final topping of mozzarella cheese.

5 Bake:

Cover the baking dish with aluminum foil and bake for 25 minutes.

Remove the foil and bake for an additional 20 minutes or until the top is golden and bubbly.

Let the lasagna cool for about 10 minutes before serving to allow it to set.