Clarksville, TN – Styx, accompanied by the rising Southern rock band Jet Black Roses, rocked the F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville with an unforgettable night of music.

“Styx being here is awesome. They’re nothing but hits. I mean, you may think, oh, I casually know one or two Styx songs. If you’re in the arena tonight, you sat down, and you knew 26 songs,” said David Kells, Chief Officer for F&M Bank Arena.

Jet Black Roses gave a powerhouse performance at the F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, opening for the iconic Styx. The band’s Southern rock sound was on full display, captivating the crowd with their rich vocal harmonies and electrifying guitar riffs. Their set showcased a blend of hard-hitting rhythms and soulful melodies, with “King of Fools” standing out as a fan favorite. The audience was enthralled by the band’s raw energy and undeniable stage presence, making it clear why Jet Black Roses has been impressing audiences nationwide.

From the first chord to the final note, Jet Black Roses owned the stage, proving they are a force to be reckoned with in the Southern rock scene. Their tight musicianship and authentic style set the perfect tone for the night, warming up the crowd for the legendary Styx. The band’s connection with the audience was evident, and their performance left fans eager for more. With their growing reputation and undeniable talent, Jet Black Roses is a band to watch in the world of rock.

Styx delivered an unforgettable performance, showing that they are arguably performing at their peak. With a setlist full of classics like “The Grand Illusion,” “Too Much Time on My Hands,” “Rockin’ the Paradise,” “Crystal Ball,” and “Blue Collar Man,” the band had the audience on their feet, singing along word-for-word. The night reached its crescendo during the encore with fan favorites like “Come Sail Away” and the electrifying closer “Renegade.” Each song was performed with such energy and precision that it felt like Styx had never missed a beat in their decades-long career.

Lawrence Gowan was a standout on stage, captivating the audience with his dynamic keyboard skills, vocals, and playful energy, even spinning his keyboard and playing behind his back. Tommy Shaw’s impeccable guitar work and powerful vocals proved that he remains a force to be reckoned with, while James Young showed he can still rock with the best.

The band’s sound quality, lighting, and overall showmanship were flawless, creating a high-energy atmosphere that kept the crowd engaged from start to finish. Styx’s ability to breathe new life into classic hits and bring new twists to their performance made the concert a night to remember.

For anyone who missed them this time, Styx is a must-see whenever they’re in town.

“I was completely shocked when I found out that Styx was going to be playing at the F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville. The concert was incredible, and they put on an amazing show—I’ve had “Come Sail Away” stuck in my head for days!” stated Terri Wilson. “I even posted about it on my Facebook, and so many people commented that they wished they had known about the event so they could have gone. I hope they do a better job promoting these concerts in the future. I’m surprised there isn’t a marquee on the F&M Bank Arena near Second Avenue to inform people about upcoming shows.”

“One of the things that’s fun about bringing shows to Clarksville and Montgomery County is seeing the fans react. Every show that we do at F&M Bank Arena builds on the success of the last one and we do rely on the fans and the community to come out and support the entertainment in their backyard,” Kells stated. “So, today it’s Styx. Tomorrow, who knows what it will be?”

