Austin Peay State University to Participate in U.S. Embassy’s Prestigious Balkan Security Event

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Institute for National Security & Military Studies (INSMS) further solidified its position as a key academic partner in international security through a recent meeting with leadership from the U.S. Embassy’s Office of Defense Cooperation (ODC) in Belgrade, Serbia.
As a result of this meeting, APSU has been formally invited to participate in the prestigious Balkan Security Review, a bilateral academic-security event hosted by ODC-Belgrade, on November 14th.
The event will convene Serbian and U.S. defense experts in Belgrade to discuss security in the Balkans, focusing on future U.S.-Serbian cooperation and regional stability?.
Three distinguished APSU representatives will attend the event in Belgrade:
- Dr. Rich Mifsud – Director, Institute for National Security & Military Studies (INSMS)
- Dr. Rudy B. Baker – Assistant Professor, Institute for National Security & Military Studies (INSMS)
- Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Walter Lord – Vice President for Military and Veterans Affairs, Austin Peay State University
Their participation is a testament to the successful partnership forged between APSU and ODC-Belgrade. The continuous support and collaboration from ODC have positioned APSU as a key player in U.S.-Serbian security relations?.
During the meeting, Lt. Col. Daniel J. O’Connor, chief of ODC-Belgrade, and Maj. Marshal B. Carpenter, deputy chief of ODC-Belgrade, also received a GovsHead Plaque and a signed letter of appreciation from Austin Peay, recognizing their pivotal role in advancing the ongoing collaboration between the university and ODC.
This partnership, initiated in 2023, has paved the way for several cooperative ventures aimed at advancing U.S.-Serbian security relations. INSMS, led by Director Dr. Rich Mifsud and Assistant Professor Dr. Rudy B. Baker, has worked closely with ODC to enhance military education, assistance, and collaborative research, aligning with U.S. European Command’s (EUCOM) broader security objectives in Serbia and the Balkans as a whole.
ODC-Belgrade’s Role in Key APSU INSMS Milestones
- February 2024: The formalization of APSU’s partnership with the Institute of International Politics and Economics (IIPE) in Belgrade was a landmark event, made possible with the support of ODC-Belgrade. The U.S. Embassy and ODC played an instrumental role in facilitating this historic partnership, marking the first formal collaboration between an American university and IIPE. The U.S. Embassy’s Deputy Chief of Mission, John Ginkel, and several ODC representatives, including O’Connor, attended the signing ceremony, underscoring their commitment to fostering U.S.-Serbian academic and defense cooperation?.
- March 2024: During “APSU Week” at IIPE’s Winter School, ODC-Belgrade was again a key partner. Carpenter co-presented a lecture with Mifsud on the U.S. government’s State Partnership Program, which highlighted the importance of military partnerships in global security. ODC’s engagement during this event helped establish the first sustained U.S. involvement with IIPE in over two decades?. The presence of ODC representatives, including Carpenter, was vital in showcasing U.S. support for APSU’s academic initiatives in Serbia.
Through its direct involvement with APSU in these milestones, ODC-Belgrade has proven to be a crucial partner in promoting U.S.-Serbian defense relations, further solidifying its commitment to fostering collaboration between APSU, IIPE, and the wider Serbian defense establishment.
Looking Ahead
The invitation to the Balkan Security Review exemplifies APSU’s ongoing efforts to enhance international academic and security cooperation. With the continued partnership of ODC-Belgrade, APSU is poised to contribute significantly to global security discussions through academic excellence and strategic collaboration.
About INSMS
APSU’s Institute of National Security and Military Studies (INSMS) is the premier institute of its kind in the southeastern United States, specializing in education and research on national security and military studies.
Established with significant support from the state legislature, INSMS is dedicated to bolstering Tennessee’s leading role in military collaboration and education. The institute actively supports faculty research on various topics related to national security and military studies.
For more information on INSMS and its initiatives, please visit www.apsu.edu/insms/.