Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf places Sixth at Johnie Imes Invitational

Columbia, MO – Led by Erica Scutt’s third-straight top-five finish, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team shot a 19-over 307 in the second and final round of Missouri’s rain-shortened Johnie Imes Invitational, on Tuesday, and finished in sixth place at The Club at Old Hawthorne.

Austin Peay State University finished three shots behind fifth-place Missouri State and was six shots behind Bradley and Illinois State, who were tied for third. Florida Gulf Coast won the Johnie Imes Invitational, beating host Missouri by 15 strokes. Florida Gulf Coast’s Amelie Alcantara won the event with a score of five-under 139.

Scutt led the Governors at par-72, 6,264-yard course, shooting a two-over 74 in the second round to finish tied for fifth with a score of 146. Scutt has recorded top-five finishes in all three events to begin her senior season.

Jillian Breedlove had the second-best score by a Gov on the final day, shooting her second-consecutive four-over 76 to finish tied for 29th with a score of 152. Abby Hirtzel posted the next counting score for the Govs, shooting a five-over 77 in the second round to finish tied for 61st with a score of 161. Austin Peay’s final counting score came from Maggie Glass, who carded an 80 and finished tied for 33rd with an aggregate score of 153.

Rounding out the lineup for the Governors, Kaley Campbell shot an 82 in the final round and finished tied for 54th with a score of 159.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Golf

The Austin Peay State University women’s golf team is back in action when it squares off with Murray State in the Battle of the Border, October 6th-7th, at Hopkinsville Country Club in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.

