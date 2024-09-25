APSU Athletics announces Fan Experience for Saturday’s Football Game against Southern Utah

Clarksville, TN – In preparation for Saturday’s 1:00pm game between Austin Peay State University football and Southern Utah, APSU Athletics has announced all the ways fans can enhance their gameday experience.

Events are subject to weather. Updates will be communicated.

BBQ, Brews, & Touchdowns

Saturday’s game against the Thunderbirds is BBQ, Brews, and Touchdowns Day! Fans are encouraged to wear Hawaiian-themed attire. The game is also a Govs Preview Day for potential and future Governors

Gameday Sponsor – Bojangles

The Sponsor of this Saturday’s matchup is Bojangles. Bojangles will be giving out a Gift Card Lottery, which features gift cards between $1-$100, upon entrance to Fortera Stadium.

Tailgate Alley

An APSU football tradition in its 13th year, Tailgate Alley is back in Lot 6 (Foy Lot). Saturday’s theme is BBQ Cook-off and the winner will receive an exclusive tailgating prize. Governors fans can take their reserved spots in Tailgate Alley at 9:00am. At 11:00am, Austin Peay State University campus police will close the lot to further parking for the day.

Stache Street

Stache Street is back for the 2024 season! Located beside Tailgate Alley, Stache Street offers food trucks such as Kelly’s Big Burger, Kadi’s Tacos, Janae’s Italian Ice, Windy City Vibes, and different activities, including a Junior Govs Zone.

Gov Walk

The Governors will arrive on Drane Street at 10:30pm for head coach Jeff Faris to lead his team through Tailgate Alley and into Fortera Stadium. All Governors’ fans are welcome to Tailgate Alley to cheer on Coach Faris and the Govs on their way into The Fort!

Buffalo Wild Wings Blazin’ VIPeay Zone

Buffalo Wild Wings will provide all-you-can-eat food and drinks, including beer, in the Blazin’ VIPeay Zone, which will be in the south end zone of Fortera Stadium under the scoreboard, and will open 60 minutes prior to kickoff before closing at the end of halftime.

For more information on how to get your tickets for the Blazin’ VIPeay Zone, call the Austin Peay Ticket Office at the ticket office at 931.221.PEAY (7329)!

The City Forum Family Zone

The City Forum Family Pack is the best deal in town for families in the Clarksville-Montgomery County community to experience Clarksville’s Hometown Team on game day!

Located in section Q, The City Forum Family Zone offers a great experience to cheer on the Governors for an excellent price. When you buy four season tickets to The City Forum Family Zone, you will also receive four attraction passes to use at The City Forum, all for $120!

The City Forum Kids Zone will be located in the southeast corner of Fortera Stadium, which will be full of games and entertainment for kids during Austin Peay State University football games. It is FREE for ALL kids!

Tickets and other info

Tickets for Saturday’s game are available through Ticketmaster. Select here for more information on mobile ticketing through Ticketmaster. Will call will be open from 3:00pm-6:00pm on Friday and will open back up at 9:00am on Saturday.

Fortera Stadium is introducing a clear bag policy this season. Clear bags must be no larger than 12 x 12 inches and non-clear bags must be no larger than 6.5 x 4.5 inches.