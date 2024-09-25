Austin Peay State University Soccer Faces North Alabama at home in Key Conference Match

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team hosts North Alabama in its third Atlantic Sun Conference game of the season in a Thursday 6:00pm match at Morgan Brothers Field.

Austin Peay (3-4-2, 1-1 ASUN) is coming off a 1-0 loss to Eastern Kentucky, Sunday; meanwhile, North Alabama (3-5, 1-1 ASUN) is coming off a 1-0 loss at Queens, Sunday.

The Governors’ offense is paced by Alec Baumgardt’s four goals. Baumgardt’s four scores this season are tied for third in the ASUN, while her 30 shots are the second-best mark in the league. Ellie Dreas is second on the team with scores this season, with her most-recent goal coming against UT Martin, on August 25th.

Defensively, Lauryn Berry has played all 810 minutes for APSU between the pipes. The Lee’s Summit, Missouri native ranks second in the ASUN in goals allowed per game (1.3), third in saves (43), and saves per game (4.8).

The Lions are tied for 10th in the ASUN with eight goals scored this season, and allow an average of 1.7 goals per game behind starting keeper, Allanah Blye.

Next Up For APSU Soccer



Following the Govs’ game against UNA, the Austin Peay State University soccer team hosts Central Arkansas for a Sunday 1:00pm match at Morgan Brothers Field to conclude a three-match homestand.