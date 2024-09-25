60.6 F
Clarksville
Thursday, September 26, 2024
HomeNewsBlanchfield Army Community Offers Flu Vaccines for Beneficiaries 65 and Older
News

Blanchfield Army Community Offers Flu Vaccines for Beneficiaries 65 and Older

News Staff
By News Staff
Blanchfield Army Community Hospital’s Patient Centered Medical Homes, including Air Assault and Gold Medical Homes, now offer the flu vaccine to their assigned patient population age 65 and older.

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH)Fort Campbell, KY – Blanchfield Army Community Hospital’s Patient Centered Medical Homes, including Air Assault Medical Home and Gold Medical Home, now offer the flu vaccine to their assigned patient population age 65 and older.

TRICARE beneficiaries aged 65 and older, who receive their primary care in these clinics, can walk-in to their assigned clinic to receive the flu vaccine during weekday hours, 8:00am until 3:00pm.

The flu vaccine will be available to all age groups at Fort Campbell soon. Watch for announcements of the flu vaccine availability to all age groups within BACH Soldier and Patient-Centered Medical Homes on BACH’s Facebook page www,facebook.com/BACH.Fort.Campbell

BACH’s Public Health team plans to host community flu vaccine event dates that will be available to all eligible TRICARE beneficiaries in late October once additional vaccines are available.

Visit www.tricare.mil/flu to learn about TRICARE coverage and the flu vaccine.

Previous article
Clarksville’s Customs House Museum October 2024 Exhibits, Activities
Next article
GFWC Clarksville Women’s Club Urges Women to Register, Vote
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online