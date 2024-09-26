APSU Football’s La’Vell Wright earns TSWA Offensive Player of the Week honor

Nashville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) football running back La’Vell Wright was named the Tennessee Sports Writers Association Football Offensive Player of the Week, Wednesday, after rushing for 142 yards and three touchdowns in a 59-16 win against Alabama A&M.

Wright carried the ball eight times and averaged 17.8 yards per carry against the Bulldogs. With his three rushing touchdowns, Wright became the first Governor to rush for three touchdowns since Mike DiLiello against Eastern Kentucky (9/24/22). With touchdown runs of 53 and 67 yards, Wright also is the first APSU Gov with multiple 50-plus-yard rushing touchdowns since Brian Sneed against Tennessee State (2/28/21).

Wright’s three touchdowns against Alabama A&M are tied for the third-best single-game mark in Austin Peay State University history and the fourth-best game in the FCS this season.

A native of Louisville, Kentucky, Wright is the first Governor to be named the TSWA Offensive Player of the Week since Mike DiLiello (10/3/22).

Wright and the Austin Peay football team are back at Fortera Stadium this Saturday when they host Southern Utah in a 1:00pm United Athletic Conference (UAC) contest.

