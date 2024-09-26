67.9 F
Clarksville
Friday, September 27, 2024
HomeSportsAPSU Volleyball Falls to Eastern Kentucky 3-0 in ASUN Debut
Sports

APSU Volleyball Falls to Eastern Kentucky 3-0 in ASUN Debut

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay Volleyball Drops Competitive Match to Eastern Kentucky. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay Volleyball Drops Competitive Match to Eastern Kentucky. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's VolleyballRichmond, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team dropped a 3-0 decision at Eastern Kentucky to open up Atlantic Sun Conference play on Thursday, in Richmond.  

Austin Peay (1-12, 0-1 ASUN) and Eastern Kentucky (10-4, 1-0 ASUN) began the first set going point for point, tying the set at 7. A trio of EKU errors followed by a kill by Luci Lippelgoos gave the Governors a 10-8 lead and forced a Colonel timeout. EKU went on an 11-4 run following the timeout, taking the lead by six at 20-14. The Governors fought off two set points, but ultimately, the first set went to the Colonels, 25-20.

Much like the first set, the two teams went back and forth to begin the second set with a kill by Anna Rita tying the set at 7. Back-to-back kills by Abby Thigpen gave the APSU Govs their first set lead at 10-9. The Governors led the set for the final time at 17-16 with a kill by Rita, assisted by Maggie Duyos.

The Colonels responded by earning the set’s following four points, taking the 20-17 lead and forcing a Governor timeout. The APSU Govs held off two set points with a kill by Rita and a block by Payton Deidesheimer, but the Colonels took the second set, 25-23. 

EKU began the third and final set on an 11-5 run. The Governors battled back, cutting their deficit to one at 19-18 by a Lippelgoos service ace, forcing an EKU timeout. The Colonels went on a 6-4 run to take the third set, 25-21. 

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team is back in action tomorrow night for a 5:00pm CT match against Bellarmine in Louisville. 

Previous article
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Celebrates National Hunting, Fishing Day on September 28th
Next article
Austin Peay State University Soccer gets 2-0 home win over North Alabama
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online