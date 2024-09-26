APSU Volleyball Falls to Eastern Kentucky 3-0 in ASUN Debut

Richmond, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team dropped a 3-0 decision at Eastern Kentucky to open up Atlantic Sun Conference play on Thursday, in Richmond.

Austin Peay (1-12, 0-1 ASUN) and Eastern Kentucky (10-4, 1-0 ASUN) began the first set going point for point, tying the set at 7. A trio of EKU errors followed by a kill by Luci Lippelgoos gave the Governors a 10-8 lead and forced a Colonel timeout. EKU went on an 11-4 run following the timeout, taking the lead by six at 20-14. The Governors fought off two set points, but ultimately, the first set went to the Colonels, 25-20.

Much like the first set, the two teams went back and forth to begin the second set with a kill by Anna Rita tying the set at 7. Back-to-back kills by Abby Thigpen gave the APSU Govs their first set lead at 10-9. The Governors led the set for the final time at 17-16 with a kill by Rita, assisted by Maggie Duyos.

The Colonels responded by earning the set’s following four points, taking the 20-17 lead and forcing a Governor timeout. The APSU Govs held off two set points with a kill by Rita and a block by Payton Deidesheimer, but the Colonels took the second set, 25-23.

EKU began the third and final set on an 11-5 run. The Governors battled back, cutting their deficit to one at 19-18 by a Lippelgoos service ace, forcing an EKU timeout. The Colonels went on a 6-4 run to take the third set, 25-21.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team is back in action tomorrow night for a 5:00pm CT match against Bellarmine in Louisville.