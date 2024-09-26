Austin Peay State University Football hosts Southern Utah in Key UAC Battle at Fortera Stadium

Austin Peay (1-3 | 0-1 UAC) vs. Southern Utah (1-3 | 0-0 UAC)

Saturday, September 28th, 2024 | 1:00pm CT

Clarksville, TN | Fortera Stadium

Clarksville, TN – A week after picking up the first win of the Jeff Faris Era, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) football team looks to pick up its first United Athletic Conference win of the season when it squares off with Southern Utah in a Saturday 1:00pm showdown at Fortera Stadium.

Austin Peay (1-3, 0-1 UAC) and Southern Utah (1-3, 0-0 UAC) played their only previous meeting during the 2023 season, with the Governors winning a 48-45 double-overtime thriller at Eccles Coliseum in Cedar City, Utah. The APSU Govs erased a 21-point third-quarter deficit to beat the Thunderbird and remain undefeated in conference play on their way to winning the 2023 UAC Championship.

Last time out, Austin Peay State University rolled to a 59-16 win over Alabama A&M with running back La’Vell Wright carrying the ball eight times for 142 yards and three touchdowns. In addition, Corey Richardson had nine carries for 102 yards and a touchdown en route to earning UAC Freshman of the Week honors.

On special teams, Romon Copeland Jr. – who was named the FCS National and UAC Special Teams Player of the Week – had 152 combined kick return yards and an 82-yard punt return touchdown to lead the Govs against Alabama A&M. Defensively, Sammy Anderson Jr. and Jesse Johnson III each had an interception against AAMU, with Johnson III also adding a 21-yard fumble return for a touchdown.

Southern Utah dropped its last contest to Idaho State, 38-28, at the ICCU Dome in Pocatello, Idaho. The Thunderbirds lone win of the season came when they picked up the UAC’s first win against an FBS team, beating UTEP, 27-24, at the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas.

The Governors are 1-1 at Fortera Stadium this season and are 29-14 at home since the start of the 2017 season. Southern Utah is 1-2 on the road this year and 6-9 away from home under third-year head coach DeLane Fitzgerald.

Austin Peay State University was picked to finish fifth in the UAC Preseason Coaches Poll, while the Thunderbirds were tabbed to finish third in the league’s preseason poll.

Austin Peay returns a pair of starters from the 2023 UAC Championship team, with both Chandler Kirton and Hosea Knifeley Jr. being picked as Preseason All-UAC selections. Kirton has started 27 straight games on the Govs’ offensive line, while Knifeley has 16 career starts and 11 consecutive starts on the defensive line. The Govs also have 44 players who have made their Austin Peay debuts, including nine who made their collegiate debuts in the first four weeks of the season.

Single-game and group tickets are available online at LetsGoPeay.com/BuyTickets, through TicketMaster, or by calling the Austin Peay State University Athletics ticket office at 931.221.PEAY (7329). Special ticket offers and information on everything happening in and around Fortera Stadium can be found in this week’s Fan Experience preview.



Fans can also purchase tickets to the Blazin’ VIPeay Zone, presented by Buffalo Wild Wings, available at all home games this season. Buffalo Wild Wings will provide all-you-can-eat food and drinks – including beer in the Blazin’ VIPeay Zone, which will be located in the south end zone of Fortera Stadium under the scoreboard and will open one hour prior to kickoff, when the gates open, before closing at the end of halftime.



Saturday’s game will be streamed on ESPN+ with Ethan Schmidt and Colby Wilson on the call.

Notably

REPEAYT Champs

For the first time in program history, Austin Peay State University won back-to-back conference championships with the 2023 United Athletic Conference and the 2022 ASUN Conference titles. When you add in the 2019 Ohio Valley Conference championship, the Govs have won three titles – in three conferences – since 2019.

The Times They Are A-Changin’

Dating back to 2017, Austin Peay State University’s 51 victories are tied for the ninth most in the FCS and are the seventh-most among current FCS programs. The APSU Govs’ 51 wins are the most among UAC members since 2017, with Central Arkansas (50) and Eastern Kentucky (42) in second and third, respectively.

The Governors’ 51 victories in the past eight seasons are the most in any eight-year stretch in program history and are equal to the 51 victories they had in 19 seasons from 1998-2016. The APSU Govs also have five winning seasons since 2017 after posting just eight winning seasons in their first 39 years in the FCS (1978-2016).

Meet The Govs

With just 35 returning letterwinners and 11 players that redshirted a season ago, Austin Peay State University has 60 newcomers on its 2024 roster. The 60 newcomers are made up of 26 true freshmen and 34 transfers, including nine players who have been at the Power 5 level.

Austin Peay State University’s 34 transfers are made up of 20 transfers from FBS programs, seven from FCS programs, and seven from Division II programs.

All Three Phases

Against Alabama A&M, Austin Peay State University scored an offensive, defensive, and special teams touchdown in the first quarter — possibly for the first time in program history. The last game the Governors scored in all three phases was against East Tennessee State (9/16/23); however, they didn’t score in a single quarter.

Going deeper into Austin Peay State University’s digital recording-keeping era indicates the only other occurrence of scoring touchdowns in all three phases was in a 34-27 win against No. 11 Tennessee Tech (10/1/94).

Faris ERA, Year I

A Knoxville, Tennessee native, Jeff Faris was named Austin Peay State University’s 22nd head football coach in December 2023. In his first season at the helm of the Governors football program, Faris looks to join Dave Aaron (5-4, 1946), James “Boots” Donnelly (8-3, 1977), Watson Brown (7-4, 1979), Rick Christophel (7-4, 2007), Mark Hudspeth (11-4, 2019), and Scotty Walden (4-2, 2020-21) as the seventh head coach in program history to post a winning record in their first season.

A winning season for the APSU Govs would mark the third-straight Austin Peay State University head coach to have a winning record in their debut season.

About the Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Saturday is the second meeting between Austin Peay State University and Southern Utah; the Governors lead the all-time series, 1-0.

The APSU Govs won the only previous meeting, 48-45, in double overtime at Eccles Coliseum in Cedar City, Utah.

After going 6-5 overall and finishing tied for second in the UAC with a 4-2 record last season, Southern Utah was picked to finish third in the 2024 UAC Preseason Coaches Poll. Southern Utah is off to a 1-3 start this season, with their lone win being the UAC’s first-ever win against the FBS when they beat UTEP, 27-24, at the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas.

Quarterbacks Jackson Berry and Bronson Barron have shared time under center for Southern Utah this season, with Barry taking the majority of the snaps and leading the team with 36 completions for 355 yards. However, Barron leads the Thunderbirds with two touchdown passes and played the final two drives in Week 4 against Idaho State. Southern Utah ranks 23rd in the FCS and third in the UAC in rushing offense (193.8), but they rank 101st in the country and eighth in the UAC in passing offense (145.8).

Southern Utah is led on defense by Preseason All-UAC linebacker Kohner Cullimore, who leads the team in tackles (24) and tackles for loss (3.0), and ranks second on the team in sacks (2.0). Defensive end Walker Harris also has 3.0 tackles for loss for SUU and leads the team with 2.5 sacks and three forced fumbles this season.

In addition, defensive tackle Rylen Sua-Filo, a 2023 All-UAC and 2024 Preseason All-UAC selection, has six tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and half a sack this season.



Senior running back Targhee Lambson leads the Southern Utah rushing attack this season with 76 carries for 548 yards and five touchdowns. Lambson ranks third in the FCS in rushing yards and fourth in rushing yards per game (137.0 ) – he ranks third in the UAC in both categories.



He also ranks 11th nationally and fourth in the conference in rushing touchdowns. Lambson is averaging 7.2 yards per carry – which ranks 12th in the country – and has 100-plus yards and at least one touchdown in three-straight games.

Next Up For APSU Football



The Austin Peay State University football team hits the road to take on the UAC’s newest member, West Georgia, on October 5th for a 1:00pm CT game at University Stadium in Carrollton, Georgia. The Week 6 contest between the Governors and Wolves will be streamed on ESPN+.

For news and updates throughout the 2024 season, follow Austin Peay State University football on X (@GovsFB) and Instagram (@GovsFootball) or stay tuned here at LetsGoPeay.com.