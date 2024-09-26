Austin Peay State University Soccer gets 2-0 home win over North Alabama

Clarksville, TN – Aniyah Mack became the first Governor since Rachel Bradberry in 2019 to net a pair of goals in a game, as the Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team earned a 2-0 shutout victory against North Alabama in Atlantic Sun Conference play, Thursday, at Morgan Brothers Field.

Thursday’s match started with a back-and-forth battle between the Governors (4-4-2, 2-1 ASUN) and Lions (3-6, 1-2 ASUN), with both teams splitting time of possession in the opening 45 minutes. Austin Peay State University out-shot UNA 7-3 in the opening half, with four Govs tallying a shot on goal to no avail.

Alec Baumgardt notched her second shot of the afternoon to open second-half action, but the attempt was saved by UNA’s Allanah Blye in the net for her fifth save of the first 47 minutes.

The APSU Govs went on to tally six attempts in the opening 13:26 of the second half, but were unable to find the back of the net despite out-shooting the Lions 13-6 in that span.

The Govs broke the ice in the 64th minute when Kasidy Schenk connected with Kylie Wells on the left end who crossed the ball into the box with Blye stepping up to block the shot. However, the ball deflected off the UNA keeper and rolled to the right foot of Mack who tapped it in for her first goal of 2024.

Just nine minutes later, a Wells set piece landed at the PK spot, was headed by Alana Owens and rolled to Hannah Zahn, who dished the ball to Mack for the easy, lead-extending score.

After Mack’s extender, the Lions attempted five shots, with a pair being off target and the remaining three, all in the 83rd minute, being saved by Lauryn Berry.

Pitch Points

Austin Peay State University improves to 4-4-2 on the season and 2-1 in ASUN Conference play.

The Governors also improve to 3-2-2 at home this season.

Aniyah Mack became the first Governor to net multiple goals in a game since Rachel Bradberry’s brace in a 3-2 overtime win at Jacksonville State in Ohio Valley Conference play, October 11th, 2019.

Mack’s goals marked her sixth and seventh in her Austin Peay State University career, moving her into a tie for 21st all-time. She would need just one more to match Morgan Drawdy (2017-20) and Jennifer Smith (2015-18) for 18th all-time.

Lauryn Berry notched her fourth shutout of the season, which is tied for second in the ASUN Conference this season and just one off the league best, currently controlled by Queens’ Kelsey Jargstorf and Lipscomb’s Kaina Cesar.

Berry’s four shutouts through just 10 games are tied with Katie Bahn’s mark from last season.

Next Up for APSU Soccer



The Austin Peay State University soccer team closes a three-game homestand with a Sunday 1:00pm match against Central Arkansas. Following the match, the APSU Govs head to the Sunshine State for a pair of ASUN Conference contests, beginning with an October 3rd 6:00pm contest at North Florida, before then taking on Jacksonville in an October 6th 12:00pm outing.