Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for September 26th – 30th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – This weekend in Clarksville-Montgomery County, we will see a mix of sun, showers, and thunderstorms, with cooler temperatures and gusty winds marking the weather pattern.

Rain chances increase as the weekend progresses, especially in the later hours, leading to cloudy skies and occasional breaks by Sunday.

Today, expect mostly sunny skies with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms developing after 2:00pm. The high will be around 80°F with a gentle north-northeast breeze at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight, showers and thunderstorms are likely after 10:00pm, with some heavy rainfall possible. Winds will pick up, gusting up to 30 mph, and the low will drop to around 63°F. Expect between 1 and 2 inches of rain overnight.

Friday will bring steady showers, cooler temperatures, and windy conditions with a high near 71°F. Winds will shift from north-northeast to west-southwest, reaching gusts up to 35 mph. Rainfall could total another 1 to 2 inches.

It remains wet Friday night, with showers continuing and a low near 60°F. South winds will blow at 10 to 15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph. The chance of rain stands at 80%.

Mostly cloudy with likely showers is forecasted for Saturday, and a high of 69°F. Winds will shift to the northwest in the afternoon, gusting up to 20 mph. Rain chances will be around 70%.

There is a 50% chance of showers Saturday night before 1:00am, with mostly cloudy skies and a low near 60°F. Northwest winds will remain light at around 5 mph.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a 30% chance of afternoon showers under mostly cloudy skies and a high near 74°F. Northwest winds will remain calm at about 5 mph.

It will be mostly cloudy Sunday night, with a low near 60°F. Northwest winds will gradually become calm.

Looking ahead to Monday, there’s a slight 20% chance of showers in the afternoon, with partly sunny skies and a high near 77°F. Winds will remain light, becoming westerly by midday.

Monday night will be partly cloudy with a low near 61°F, offering a drier and calmer end to the weekend.

Prepare for periods of rain and wind throughout the weekend, but by Sunday night and into Monday, conditions should start to clear, giving way to more pleasant weather early next week.