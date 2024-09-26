Flood Watch Issued for Clarksville-Montgomery County Through Saturday

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service has placed Clarksville-Montgomery County and much of Middle Tennessee under a Flood Watch through Saturday due to heavy rainfall expected from Hurricane Helene.

Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are forecast, with some areas in eastern Middle Tennessee potentially receiving over 4 inches.

Excessive runoff could lead to flooding in rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying areas. Flooding at low-water crossings is also likely. Residents in flood-prone areas should stay alert and be ready to take immediate action if flooding occurs.

Stay tuned to Clarksville Online for updated forecasts and further Flood Warnings.

Affected Counties in Tennessee

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.