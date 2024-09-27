Austin Peay State University to Celebrate 2024 Distinguished Alumni with Awards Breakfast

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) will host the Distinguished Alumni Awards Breakfast in the Morgan University Center Ballroom on Saturday, October 26th, 2024, at 9:00am CT as part of the university’s Homecoming activities.

The event will honor the 2024 APSU Distinguished Alumni Awards recipients.

Tom Chester (’73) and Blake Golden (’18) are being recognized with the Outstanding Service Award.

Chester, a native of Clarksville, Tennessee, and a 1968 graduate of Clarksville High School, has dedicated 50 years to public service. After earning a Bachelor of Science in business administration and accounting from APSU in 1973 and a Master of Public Administration from Tennessee State University in 1997, he began his career as an accountant with the Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration.

He later joined the Tennessee Department of General Services, rising to become deputy commissioner-chief of staff from 2004 to 2023. Chester managed key divisions such as Document Solutions and Vehicle & Asset Management. A Certified Government Financial Manager (CGFM) since 1993, he graduated from the Tennessee Government Executive Institute and LEAD Tennessee.

Chester has held leadership roles in the Association of Governmental Accountants, the American Society of Public Administration, and the APSU National Alumni Association, demonstrating his commitment to professional excellence and community service.

Golden, a dedicated alumnus of Austin Peay State University, has made significant contributions in both his professional and community endeavors. After transferring to APSU in 2015, he earned an associate’s degree in liberal arts, a bachelor’s degree in health and human performance, and a minor in coaching. He joined Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. in 2018 and competed nationally with the APSU club basketball team in 2017.

Since 2022, Golden has served on the Tennessee Recreation and Parks Association State Board, holding various leadership roles. Currently, he is the program coordinator at West Park Community Center for Metro Nashville Parks and Recreation. His leadership earned the center the Donald H. Stanton Award in 2023 and a 5-Star Award for community engagement. Golden actively coaches youth sports and organizes community events, showcasing his commitment to enhancing lives in his community.

Candy Johnson (’06) and Zach Walton (’14) are recipients of the Outstanding Young Alumnus Award.

Johnson is a nationally recognized public sector leader with nearly two decades of experience in the nonprofit, government, education, and civic sectors. In 2021, she became the first female president and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Chattanooga (ULGC). She secured $3.1 million for its first headquarters, doubled the team size, and received ULGC’s largest philanthropic gift from the MacKenzie Scott Foundation.

Under her leadership, ULGC launched its first State of Black Chattanooga report and established The President’s Circle. Johnson has earned awards like the John W. Mack Medal of Honor and the Unbought and Unbossed Award. She previously served as a senior advisor to Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke, focusing on economic, racial, and social equity. Johnson holds a bachelor’s degree from APSU and a master’s from Murray State University and serves on various local and state boards.

Walton, a Columbia, Tennessee native, transferred to Austin Peay State University from Walters State Community College in 2013. At APSU, he was a pitcher for the Govs baseball team in the 2013-2014 season and graduated with a finance degree. Walton has made significant strides in his professional career as the general manager of Axle Logistics, a company he joined as the 12th employee that has grown to over 500 employees in eight years.

He oversees a team providing logistic services to clients across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Walton lives in Knoxville with his wife, Leslie, an APSU alumna and former pom squad member, and their two-year-old daughter, Collins.

Dr. Jerome E. Morris (‘90) and Brad Withrow (‘88) are being recognized with the Outstanding Alumnus Award.

Morris has made significant strides in education research and policy during his career. He is the E. Desmond Lee Endowed Professor of Urban Education at the University of Missouri-St. Louis and a fellow of the American Educational Research Association (AERA). His work focuses on the intersection of race, social class, and educational opportunity, particularly for marginalized populations in the U.S. South.

He authored two influential books and received the prestigious Lyle M. Spencer Research Award. At APSU, Morris earned a degree in political science and played a key role in establishing the Wilbur N. Daniel African American Cultural Center. He earned advanced degrees from Vanderbilt University and served as a professor at the University of Georgia. Morris lives in St. Louis with his wife, Mary Muse, and their children, Amadi and Kamau MuseMorris.

Withrow recently retired from Ernst & Young LLP (EY) after 34 years as a CPA and tax partner, ultimately leading the Americas Indirect Tax and U.S. State and Local Tax Practice. Under his leadership, the $1 billion division saw significant growth. Known for his dedication to clients and colleagues, Withrow remains active as a real estate investor.

He serves on the Austin Peay State University Endowment Foundation Board and Investment Committee, and the College of Business Advisory Board, often engaging directly with students on professional topics and job placement. Withrow is also a board member and finance chair for the Appalachia Service Project. He and his wife Glema, both 1988 APSU graduates, live in Hendersonville, Tennessee, and are members of the Community Church of Hendersonville. They have two adult sons, Adam and David.

“The 2024 Distinguished Alumni Award recipients embody the Govs For Life Experience,” APSU Vice President for Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy Kris Phillips said. “They’re not just alumni; they are lifelong ambassadors of our university. It’s a privilege to honor this group of innovative and successful individuals who embody the spirit of Austin Peay.”



Tickets for the Distinguished Alumni Awards Breakfast are $30.00 and can be purchased at www.alumni.apsu.edu/awards24 by October 18th, 2024. For more information, contact the Office of Alumni and Engagement at alumni@apsu.edu or 931.221.7979.