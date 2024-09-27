62.2 F
Clarksville
Saturday, September 28, 2024
HomeSportsAustin Peay State University Women’s Tennis to Face Tough Competition at UCA...
Sports

Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis to Face Tough Competition at UCA Fall Tournament

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Set to Compete at UCA Fall Tournament September 28th-29th. (Camille Blaylock, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Set to Compete at UCA Fall Tournament September 28th-29th. (Camille Blaylock, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team continues its fall season at the UCA Fall Tournament hosted by Central Arkansas, September 28th-29th, 2024, in Conway, Arkansas. 

The Governors are coming off a successful opening home tournament, earning 25 singles wins and nine doubles wins. Luca Bohlen and Pauline Bruns went undefeated in singles matches at 4-0 while Sophia Baranov and Asia Fontana went 3-1. 

In doubles matches, Denise Torrealba and Baranov went undefeated at 4-0. 

Joining the APSU Govs at this tournament are host Central Arkansas, Oral Roberts, Northwestern State, and Arkansas State. 

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

After their trip to Conway, the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team heads to Murfreesboro, Tennessee for the International Tennis Association Regional Tournament, October 10th-14th. 

Previous article
Austin Peay State University to Celebrate 2024 Distinguished Alumni with Awards Breakfast
Next article
Clarksville Police Seek Public’s Help in Identifying SUV in Hit-and-Run Incident
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online