Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis to Face Tough Competition at UCA Fall Tournament

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team continues its fall season at the UCA Fall Tournament hosted by Central Arkansas, September 28th-29th, 2024, in Conway, Arkansas.

The Governors are coming off a successful opening home tournament, earning 25 singles wins and nine doubles wins. Luca Bohlen and Pauline Bruns went undefeated in singles matches at 4-0 while Sophia Baranov and Asia Fontana went 3-1.

In doubles matches, Denise Torrealba and Baranov went undefeated at 4-0.

Joining the APSU Govs at this tournament are host Central Arkansas, Oral Roberts, Northwestern State, and Arkansas State.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

After their trip to Conway, the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team heads to Murfreesboro, Tennessee for the International Tennis Association Regional Tournament, October 10th-14th.