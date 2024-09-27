Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Relocates Candlelight Vigil for Suicide Awareness to USO Building

Fort Campbell, KY – Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH), in collaboration with Fort Campbell support agencies, invites the community to a Suicide Prevention event, Light Up the Night, on September 26th, 2024, at 5:30pm.

Due to incoming rain/inclement weather expected this evening, the event is moving to an indoor location at the USO Fort Campbell Building, 6145 Desert Storm Avenue.

This event is part of the Army’s observance of National Suicide Prevention Month, aimed at raising awareness and supporting suicide prevention efforts across the community.

“On behalf of Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, we would like to welcome all service members, families, retirees, and the Fort Campbell community to join us in a candlelight vigil and walk to remember lives lost and to support suicide prevention and awareness,” said 1st Lt. Tiffanie Cruz, a Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Social Work Intern helping coordinate the event.

Service members, veterans, and family members in crisis can seek help through the veterans/military crisis line by: