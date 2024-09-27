Clarksville Police Seek Public’s Help in Identifying SUV in Hit-and-Run Incident

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Department (CPD) FACT Investigators located video surveillance footage of the SUV that hit the pedestrian on Ringgold Road this morning and then left the scene.

Images were captured of a dark-colored SUV with a passenger-side fog light that does not work.

Anyone with information regarding this SUV or the driver is asked to call 911 or contact PCD FACT Investigator Creighton at 931.648.0656, ext. 5367.

The victim is reported to be in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.