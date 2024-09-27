Clarksville Shooting Suspect Michael Cason Apprehended in Nashville

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) has confirmed that Michael Cason, the suspect involved in the September 21st, 2024, McGraw Street shooting, was taken into custody in Nashville early this morning at 3:30am.

No further details are available at this time. Authorities continue to encourage anyone with additional information or video footage related to the incident to contact CPD Detective J. Salazar at 931.648.0656, ext. 5239.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, contact the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931.645.8477 or submit a tip online at P3tips.com/591.