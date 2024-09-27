Clarksville Shooting Suspect Michael Cason Captured, Facing Multiple Felony Charges

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) was provided the following information from the Media Relations Office for the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department:

Last night the TITANS (The Investigative Team Addressing Neighborhood Shootings) Unit located and subsequently arrested one of the TBI’s most wanted suspects, Michael Cason, 30, in a home on Lebanon Pike. Cason was wanted by the Clarksville Police Department on multiple felony warrants following a shooting earlier this week.

Cason was booked on a local outstanding probation violation. He will be transported back to Montgomery County soon for outstanding attempted homicide, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated burglary warrants.