Senator Marsha Blackburn Highlights Fentanyl Crisis with Tennessee Mom’s Heartbreaking Story

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) released the following video detailing her conversation with a Middle Tennessee mother named Kathy, who tragically lost her 17-year-old son, Vaughn-Thomas, after he unknowingly took a pill laced with fentanyl.

“Most all of us know at least one person through friends, through family that has been affected, their lives have been torn apart by fentanyl. Over 100,000 Americans a year die [from drug overdoses], and it’s primarily fentanyl. The precursors come from China into Mexico, and then drug cartels bring it into the country. What we know is that across our great state, there are so many physicians and nurses and healthcare professionals who are on the front line of this every day. That is why we say thank you to our law enforcement and our healthcare community for the work that they are doing to fight back against fentanyl.” – Senator Blackburn

“Vaughn-Thomas… was our firstborn, our oldest of three sons. He was very strong in his faith, he loved his friends, he was a good student, he was athletic, he loved golf – life was going really well for him… He was supposed to play golf with his dad the next day, and when Vaughn-Thomas didn’t wake up to his alarm, that’s when we found him. He took what he thought was a Xanax – it was a counterfeit Xanax. Our borders are inviting tragedy into the lives of our children. One mistake should not have been a death sentence for Vaughn-Thomas.” – Kathy

Background