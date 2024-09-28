101st Airborne Chaplains, Religious Specialists Complete Tactical Combat Medical Training

Fort Campbell, KY – Unit Ministry Teams (UMT), assigned to 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), took part in a Tactical Combat Casualty Care Combat Lifesaver course at the Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC) on Fort Campbell, KY, September 16th to 20th, 2024. Chaplains and religious affairs specialists underwent this training to improve their ability to care for wounded Soldiers as well as to support medics.

The Combat Lifesaver (CLS) course taught UMT’s how to execute each phase of Tactical Combat Casualty Care: Care Under Fire, Tactical Field Care and Tactical Evacuation Care. They learned how to use a variety of life-saving medical equipment, including tourniquets, hemostatic gauze and pelvic binders.

“The purpose of the Combat Lifesaver course is to give basic medical knowledge to the service members,” said Staff Sgt. Matthew Newton, an instructor at the MSTC. “So, they can adequately treat any combat casualties that they might face on the battlefield.”

“Care for the Wounded” is a core competency of the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps. CLS training helps prepare UMT’s to provide physical care in addition to spiritual and emotional care. It also helps chaplains provide support to their medics and potentially save more lives.

“The training went very well; it gave the chaplains a good idea of what their medics go through treating casualties on the battlefield,” Newton said. “It also gave them a good understanding of what they may face downrange.”

UMT’s learned how to apply both hasty and deliberate tourniquets to combat massive hemorrhage, open a casualty’s airway with a nasopharyngeal airway and treat a sucking chest wound with a vented chest seal.

“My biggest takeaway from the course would be how important it is to practice and make sure that we are proficient in all of our skills,” said Capt. Bob Stanley, battalion chaplain of 326th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault). “We talk about it in the Soldier’s Creed, but when you do a course like this, you recognize the importance of proficiency, further developing your skills and abilities.”