APSU Soccer Prepares to Defend Home Turf Against Undefeated Central Arkansas

Clarksville, TN – Fresh off a 2-0 victory, Thursday, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team hosts Central Arkansas in a Sunday 1:00pm Atlantic Sun Conference match at Morgan Brothers Field.

Aniyah Mack scored both of Austin Peay State University’s (4-4-2, 2-1 ASUN) goals in Thursday’s win against North Alabama, 51st all-time brace in program history and first since Rachel Bradberry in 2019.

With her pair of scores against the Lions – her first of the season – Mack became the second Gov to find the back of the net multiple times this season. The sophomore forward is matched by Ellie Dreas’ two scores, and proceeded only by only Alec Baumgardt’s four goals.

Lauryn Berry has been stalwart between the woodwork for the APSU Govs this season, posting .800 save percentage, 48 saves, and earning four shutouts. Berry’s 1.2 goals-against average rank third in the ASUN Conference, while her saves rank are best four fifth in the league.

Sunday’s match marks the third all-time meeting between the Governors and Bears (4-5, 3-0 ASUN), with Central Arkansas winning both of the previous meetings by a single score.

UCA is the lone undefeated team in ASUN Conference play, with wins against Queens, at West Georgia and, most recently, at Lipscomb.

The Bears trailed Lipscomb 2-0 following a seventh-minute score by the Bisons, but tied the match with a goal just 46 seconds later, a 28th-minute score, and the game-winner in the 79th minute.

Kelly van Gundy and Sophia Backstrom pace the Bears’ offense with four goals apiece. UCA has utilized two goalkeepers this season, with Kajsa Pruner leading the unit with 32 saves, a .696 save percentage, while accounting for all four of the program’s wins thus far.

Follow The APSU Govs

Next Up For APSU Soccer



With a three-game homestand coming to a close, the Austin Peay State University soccer team heads to the Sunshine State for a Thursday 6:00pm CT match against North Florida in Jacksonville, Florida. The APSU Govs then face Jacksonville in a Sunday 12:00am CT contest.