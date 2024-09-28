63.6 F
Sports

APSU Women’s Tennis Earns 14 Wins on First Day of UCA Fall Invitational

News Staff
Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Dominates UCA Fall Invitational Opener. (Camille Blaylock, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's TennisConway, AK – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team earned 11 singles and three doubles victories on the first day of the UCA Fall Invitational, Saturday.

The Governors played in two rounds of singles matches and one round of doubles against Arkansas State, Oral Roberts, Northwestern State, and host Central Arkansas.

Sophia Baranov and Denise Torrealba defeated Arkansas State’s Anna Grigoreva and Lily Cvanciger, 7-5. Yu-hua Cheng and Asia Fontana beat Oral Robert’s Ava Goodell and Arina Sorokina, 6-2. Luca Bohlen and Pauline Bruns beat Annelise Deer and Abby Wise of Oral Roberts, 6-2. In mixed doubles, Alice Bolton and Elena Thiel fell to Central Arkansas’s Fukushima and Oral Robert’s Cassie Cervantes. Ting-An Chen and Seohyun Park of Central Arkansas defeated Ayden Kujawa and Cassie Cervantes of ORU, 6-3.

In singles matches, Torrealba defeated Sorokina of ORU, 6-2, 6-1. Baranov took a 6-1, 7-5 win over UCA’s Konomi Miyakawa. Luca Bohlen defeated Chen of UCA, 6-3, 6-4. Elena Thiel beat Cervantes of ORU, 6-2, 6-2, and Kujawa took down Annelise Deer of ORU, 7-6 (3), 6-4. Cheng beat Arkansas State’s Ariadna Fernandez, 6-2, 7-6 (6).

In the second round of singles matches, Asia Fontana defeated Ava Goodell of ORU, 6-4, 7-5. Luca Bohlen beat Maria Farina of Northwestern State, 6-3, 6-4, and Bruns defeated UCA’s Fukushima, 6-0, 6-2. Rounding out the Governors singles matches was Cheng with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Abby Wise of ORU. 

The Governors continue the UCA Fall Tournament tomorrow. 

