Austin Peay State University Football Falls to Southern Utah After Late Turnover, Despite 274 Rushing Yards

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) football team rushed 274 yards but was unable to hold onto a third-quarter lead and fell to Southern Utah, 28-17, in its second United Athletic Conference game of the season on Saturday, at Fortera Stadium.

After a Southern Utah (1-34 0-2 UAC) three-and-out on the opening drive of the game, the Governors (2-3, 1-0 UAC) and Thunderbirds traded interceptions, with the Sammy Anderson Jr. intercepting SUU’s Bronson Barron in the endzone for his fourth pick in as many games.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Governors and Thunderbirds scored on the opening possessions of the second frame, with SUU’s Targhee Lambson scoring on a one-yard carry and Austin Smith connecting with Alec Pell on a shovel pass from two yards out later in the quarter.

Austin Peay State University’s goal line defense held strong on the drive following Pell’s first touchdown as a Governor, with Southern Utah unable to score on four-straight plays from within APSU four-yard line.

The Thunderbirds regained the lead on their first offensive drive of the second half, with Barron connecting with Gabe Nunez for a 46-yard touchdown strike. Austin Peay State University again answered the score, with its second touchdown of the afternoon coming on a six-yard scramble by Austin Smith for his first rushing score as a Gov.

Following a SUU three-and-out, the APSU Govs used 14 plays and 6:52 to march 52 yards down the field, setting up Carson Smith for a 23-yard field goal. The Carson Smith kick gave the Governors their first lead of the evening with 55 seconds remaining in the penultimate quarter.

A 63-yard rush by SUU’s Lambson on the first play of the fourth quarter returned the advantage to the Thunderbirds and proved to be the deciding score in the contest.

Trailing 21-17 with just 54 seconds remaining in regulation, Austin Smith was intercepted on a pass intended for Romon Copeland Jr. The Thunderbirds returned the interception for a 20-yard pick-six and the final points of the game.

Austin Smith finished 19-of-31 with 124 yards through the air and a touchdown. The redshirt junior also had 17 carries for 53 yards and a score. La’Vell Wright led the Govs’ rushing attack with 140 yards on 17 carries.

Defensively, Dion Hunter led the game with 12 tackles, while adding half a sack. Anderson Jr. and Ellis Ellis Jr. also recorded interceptions in the decision.

Barron went 14-of-25 through the air for the Thunderbirds with one touchdown and two interceptions. Targhee Lambson rushed 24 times for 163 yards and one touchdown.

Defensively, George Ramirez led Southern Utah with 10 tackles, while Lando Brown paced the team with 2.5 tackles for loss.

Scoring Summary

APSU 0, SUU 7 – 11 plays, 91 yards, 5:08

A 45-yard punt by Dominik Stadlman put the Thunderbirds at their own nine with 2:28 remaining in the opening quarter. The Thunderbirds crossed into Governors’ territory, moving the ball all the way to the 21-yard line, on the fifth play of the drive on a 47-yard rush by Targhee Lambson. A Govs’ unsportsmanlike penalty at the start of the second quarter advanced Southern Utah to the nine, and the Thunderbirds scored the day’s first touchdown after four-straight runs.

APSU 7, SUU 7 – 13 plays, 75 yards, 6:07

The Governors answered the Thunderbirds’ score with one of their own in a drive that featured eight attempts on the ground. After picking up a pair of yards on the first two plays, the Govs’ gained 15 yards on a roughing the passer call and then another nine on a pass from Austin Smith to Romon Copeland Jr. Five of APSU’s next six plays came via the ground game, with a 13-yard scramble by Austin Smith advancing APSU into the redzone at the SUU 19-yard line. A 16-yard reception by Copeland Jr. put the Govs at the three, with APSU then capitalizing on the red-zone attempt with a shovel pass to Alec Pell for his first touchdown reception as a Gov.

APSU 7, SUU 14 – 2 plays, 52 yards, 0:47

The Governors went three-and-out on the first drive of the second half, resulting in the Thunderbirds taking over on the APSU 46-yard line. Southern Utah took just two plays to find the endzone, with Bronson Barron finding wide receiver Gabe Nunez at the APSU 20-yard line and before crossing the goal line to retake the lead.

APSU 14, SUU 14 – 5 plays, 85 yards, 2:55

The Govs passed just one time on the drive following the Thunderbirds’ score, with that pass coming on an eight-yard catch by Jaden Barnes for his second reception of the day. La’Vell Wright then rushed for 72 to the SUU five-yard line, the longest offensive play for APSU in 2024. Austin Smith then scrambled for a six-yard touchdown, marking his first rushing touchdown of the season.

APSU 17, SUU 14 – 14 plays, 52 yards, 6:52

A short, 31-yard punt by Southern Utah set the Govs at their own 42-yard line. Smith rushed for a first down on third-and-eight. He then handed the ball to Corey Richardson on second-and-19, who picked up 22 yards on the handoff. The Govs’ final three plays resulted in a loss of three yards and forced the Govs to settle for a 23-yard field goal by Carson Smith.

APSU 17, SUU 21 – 3 plays, 79 yards, 0:59

After gaining 16 yards on the final two plays of the third quarter, Southern Utah’s Targhee Lambson broke through on a 63-yard run up the middle to spark the third lead change of the afternoon.

APSU 17, SUU 28 – 4 plays, 1 yard, 0:46

Austin Peay State University took over on its one six-yard line following a Thunderbirds’ punt. After an incomplete pass, rush for three yards, and a sack, Southern Utah intercepted Austin Smith and took it in for a 20-yard pick-six to seal the game.

