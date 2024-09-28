Austin Peay State University Women’s Cross County Wins Micheal Pretorious Invitational

Nashville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s and women’s cross-country team traveled to Percy Warner Park in Nashville for the Micheal Pretorious Invitational. The Women’s team finished first, Shaye Foster finished first overall, and the men’s team finished third.

Shaye Foster led the way for the women for a third straight meet, with a time of 19:08.2. Foster is the first Gov to win a cross-country race since Emmaculate Kiplagat in 2017. She was followed by Sydney Freeman, Ashley Doyle, and Savannah Fruth, who finished second, third, and fourth. The team finished first overall for the first time since the 2017 APSU Invitational.

Jackson Fowler led the way for the men for the sixth time in his career, earning a 10th overall finish. His 27:29.7 8K personal best led the team to a third-overall finish.

Next Up For APSU Cross Country

The Austin Peay State University cross-country teams return to action on October 18th in Cookeville for the Golden Eagle Invitational.