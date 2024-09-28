63.6 F
Clarksville Police Department Searching for Runaway Juvenile Jer’Marius Green, Public Asked for Help

By News Staff
Jer’Marius Green
Jer’Marius Green

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Jer’Marius Green, a runaway juvenile.

He was reported as a runaway on September 26th, 2024, by his family. Jer’Marius was last seen in Clarksville on September 6th, 2024, on Wildwood Drive and is believed to be in Nashville’s 2400 Buena Vista Pike area.

Jer’Marius is approximately 5’3” tall and weighs about 100 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check his status or contact CPD Detective S. Salazar at 931.648.0656, ext. 5383.

