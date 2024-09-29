Austin Peay State University Soccer Holds Central Arkansas to Draw with Late Heroics

Clarksville, TN – Lauryn Berry made a career-high 11 saves, Kiley Reese netted her first career goal, and Kasidy Schenk scored her first of the season, as the Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team played to a 2-2 draw against Central Arkansas, Sunday, at Morgan Brothers Field.

Austin Peay (4-4-3, 2-1-1 ASUN) scored the game’s first goal off a penalty kick by Reese, marking the first PK goal for the Govs since Morgan Drawdy’s score against Chattanooga, Sept. 2018.

The goal was the lone score of the opening half, as Lauryn Berry tallied five saves in the opening 45 minutes to keep the score 1-0 APSU.

Central Arkansas (4-5-1, 3-0-1 ASUN) scored in the 55th minute off a block to tie the game at one, before taking the lead in the 72nd minute on a score by UCA’s Kayla Hurley.

In the 82nd minute, Aniyah Mack passed to Ellie Dreas at the right post, who crossed back to Schenk at the left, who netted the equalizer.

With just 30 seconds remaining, UCA committed a foul in the box off a shot that could have led to the game-winning shot, but resulted in a free kick for APSU, effectively ending the game.

Pitch Points

Austin Peay State University earned its first positive result against Central Arkansas, improving to 0-2-1 all-time against the Bears.

The Governors are now unbeaten in back-to-back ASUN contests.

Kiley Reese netted her first-career goal off a PK in the 21st minute.

The PK goal is the first since the 2018 season, when Morgan Drawdy scored the game-winner from the dot to beat the Mocs.

Lauryn Berry’s 11 saves are tied for the 12th most in program history – matching her with Katie Bahn’s mark last season at Stetson – and are tied for the most since Mary Parker Powell had 13 against UT Martin in 2017.

Next Up For APSU Soccer



With a three-game homestand coming to a close, the Austin Peay State University soccer team heads to the Sunshine State for a Thursday 6:00pm Ct match against North Florida in Jacksonville, Florida. TheAPSU Govs then face Jacksonville in a Sunday 12:00pm CT contest.