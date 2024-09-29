Austin Peay State University welcomes Nationally Acclaimed Poet Blas Falconer for Book Reading, Signing

Clarksville, TN – The Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts (CECA) at Austin Peay State University (APSU) will host renowned poet Blas Falconer on Thursday, October 10th from 7:00pm until 9:00pm in APSU Art + Design Room 120.

Part of the Zone 3 Visiting Writers’ Series, the evening will feature Falconer giving a live reading of his creative work, followed by a Q&A session and book signing. Copies of Falconer’s most recent books will be available for purchase.

Falconer is the author of Rara Avis (Four Way Books, 2024); Forgive the Body This Failure (Four Way Books, 2018); The Foundling Wheel (Four Way Books, 2012); A Question of Gravity and Light (University of Arizona Press, 2007); and The Perfect Hour (Pleasure Boat Studio: A Literary Press, 2006). He is also a co-editor for The Other Latin@: Writing Against a Singular Identity (University of Arizona Press, 2011) and Mentor & Muse: Essays from Poets to Poets (Southern Illinois University Press, 2010). He teaches in the MFA program at San Diego State University.

Falconer’s awards include a 2011 National Endowment for the Arts Fellowship, the Maureen Egen Writers Exchange Award from Poets & Writers, a Tennessee Individual Artist Grant, the New Delta Review Eyster Prize for Poetry, and the Barthelme Fellowship.

Born and raised in Virginia, Falconer earned a Master of Fine Arts from the University of Maryland (1997) and a doctorate in creative writing and literature from the University of Houston (2002). He currently lives in Los Angeles, California, with his family.

This event is free and open to the public. A light reception will follow the reading.

For questions or more information about Creative Writing at Austin Peay State University, contact Dr. Raymond Deeren at deerenr@apsu.edu .