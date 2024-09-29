Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Shines on Final Day of UCA Invitational

Conway, AK – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team finished the final day of the UCA Fall Invitational with six singles and seven doubles victories, Sunday.
Sophia Baranov and Denise Torrealba defeated Northwestern State’s Honoka Umeda and Zoi Spyrou, 6-3. Pauline Bruns and Luca Bohlen beat Arkansas State’s Abigail Thurmer and Adriadna Fernandez, 6-3, and Alice Bolton and Elena Thiel defeated Central Arkansas’ Ting-An Chen and Seohyun Park, 6-4. Nanoka Kazama and Harune Shigemasu of UCA defeated Asia Fontana and Yu-Hua Cheng, 6-4.
In the third round of doubles, Baranov and Torrealba took a 6-3 win over UCA’s Vichitraporn Vimuktananda and Konomi Miyakawa. Cheng and Fontana defeated ASU’s Sarah Millard and Abigail Thurme 6-1, and Bohlen and Bruns took a 6-2 win over NWS’s Maria Farina and Pika Dobert. Closing out doubles matches for the Govs was a 6-2 win by Bolton and Thiel against Seohyun Park and Fukushima.
In singles matches, Torrealba defeated Anna Grigoreva of ASU, 7-5, 1-6, 10-3. Baranov earned a 6-3, 6-3 win over ASU’s Lily Cvanciger. Fontana defeated UCA’s Harune Shigemasu, 6-2, 7-5, and Bohlen took a 6-2, 6-3 win over Carla Muro Castellvi of ASU. Cheng earned a 6-4, 6-1 win against Pika Dobert of NWS, and Elena Thiel defeated Park 6-2, 6-3.
Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis
The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team heads to Murfreesboro, Tennessee, for the International Tennis Association Regional Tournament, October 10th-14th.
Results
Second Round Doubles
- Sophia Baranov and Denise Torrealba def. Honoka Umeda and Zoi Spyrou (NWS), 6-3
- Nanoka Kazama and Harune Shigemasu (UCA) def. Asia Fontana and Yu-Hua Cheng, 6-4
- Pauline Bruns and Luca Bohlen def. Abigail Thurmer and Adriadna Fernandez (ASU), 6-3
- Alice Bolton and Elena Thiel def. Ting-An Chen and Seohyun Park (UCA), 6-4
Third Round Doubles
- Sophia Baranov and Denise Torrealba def. Vichitraporn Vimuktananda and Konomi Miyakawa (UCA), 6-2
- Yu-Hua Cheng and Asia Fontana def. Sarah Millard and Abigail Thurmer (ASU), 6-1
- Luca Bohlen and Pauline Bruns def. Maria Farina and Pika Dobert (NWS), 6-2
- Alice Bolton and Elena Thiel def. Seohyun Park and Fukushima, 6-2
Third Round Singles
- Denise Torrealba def. Anna Grigoreva (ASU), 7-5, 1-6, 10-3
- Sophia Baranov def. Lily Cvanciger (ASU), 6-3, 6-3
- Asia Fontana def. Harune Shigemasu (UCA), 6-2, 7-5
- Luca Bohlen def. Carla Muro Castellvi (ASU), 6-2, 6-3
- Loles Carbo Chova (ASU) def. Pauline Bruns, 6-4, 6-4
- Yu-Hua Cheng def. Pika Doberlet (NWS), 6-4, 6-1
- Elena Thiel def. Seohyun Park (UCA), 6-2, 6-3
- Cassie Cervantes (ORU) def. Alice Bolton, 6-1, 6-0
- Adriadna Fernandez (ASU) def. Ayden Kujawa, 6-3, 7-5